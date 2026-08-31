Detroit Tigers Announce Promotion of 24-Year-Old Superstar Prospect Before Twins Series

It’s September call-up time!! Across Major League Baseball, as the calendar is set to turn to September this week and the Detroit Tigers appear to be the first squad getting in on the action.

Detroit’s playoff hopes have faded very fast, and the Tigers are now hoping to just stave off the surging Kansas City Royals for last place in the AL Central. Detroit is just 2-8 in their last 10 games and carries an overall record of 63-73.

However, with that being said, some exciting news surfaced on Monday before their series with the Twins, as it’s being reported that the Tigers are calling up 24-year-old infielder John Peck to make his MLB debut.

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Tigers To Promore John Peck

MLBTR.com’s Steve Adams aggregated the John Peck news quickly, and wrote (on 8/31):

“He’s spent the bulk of the year in Double-A but recently moved up to Triple-A, where he’s clobbered opposing pitchers through his first five games (hitting .500 with a home run in 19 plate appearances). Overall, in 69 games and 293 plate appearances, Peck has slashed .286/.336/.504 with 11 homers, 19 doubles, three triples, 22 steals (in 28 attempts), a 6.5% walk rate and a 24.9% strikeout rate.”

In just six games with AAA Toledo this season, Peck has 10 hits in 21 at-bats. He’s a 24-year-old prospect ranked #20 in the Detroit Tigers farm system, per MiLB.com.

The Tigers drafted him in the seventh round of the 2023 MLB draft, and he has swiftly moved through the minors.

Across 278 total games in the Minors, Peck has batted .288 with 25 home runs, 60 doubles, and an OPS of .789. He has also stolen 82 bags in his minors career thus far.

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More on John Peck….

Per MiLB.com, here is a little more information on John Peck:

“While Peck’s calling card is his defense, he has enough impact at the plate to punish pitchers for mistakes. He has a relatively quiet swing other than a leg kick for timing, but he’s capable of hard contact for line drives around the field. His walk rate dropped a bit last year as he took a slightly more aggressive approach, but his strikeout rate remained relatively steady. He’s opportunistic on the basepaths and capable of sneaky speed to take an extra bag. Peck is an elite defender with smooth movements, good pitch anticipation and a fairly strong arm. He can play around the infield.”

It will be interesting to see if he is utilized at all during the Tigers series with the Minnesota Twins, and what impact he has on the team in the final month of the season.

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