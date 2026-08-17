Arizona Diamondbacks Announced Nolan Arenado Update After Braves Series

The Arizona Diamondbacks are fresh off a series win against the Atlanta Braves over the weekend.

However, even despite the loss on Sunday, Monday morning will clearly revolve around Nolan Arenado and his injury status.

Arenado had to exit Sunday’s series finale with ‘left trunk discomfort’, which is basically a Torso injury.

Following the Braves series, Arenado provided an update to the media on the injury and the fact that he will ‘probably’ be going for an MRI sometime this week. He appeared to tweak his torso region after grounding out to third base on Sunday.

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Nolan Arenado Clears the Air on Severity of Injury

Speaking with team reporters on Sunday afternoon, here is what Arenado said about the injury, in addition to mentioning that he will ‘probably’ be getting an MRI:

“I just felt a little bit of pain under the intercostal area, I don’t know,” Arenado said. “I haven’t felt that before. I had to get taken out of the game. I felt it before the at-bat. But it didn’t feel like pain or anything. When I swung, it wasn’t getting drastically worse, but it didn’t feel right….I just didn’t want to mess around with it.”

Nolan Arenado is putting together a very solid campaign with the D-backs in his first year with the club in what’s been somewhat of a resurgent season for the 8X All-Star.

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Looking at the Diamondbacks/Nolan Arenado Right Now

Across 118 games played this season, Nolan Arenado is batting .241 with 20 doubles, 2o home runs, 62 RBI, 58 runs scored, and an OPS+ of 108.

Speaking about the Diamondbacks right now, they are currently 66-59, and as of August 17, they sit one game back of the final Wild Card spot in the NL.

Arizona will remain in the East this week and head to Boston to face the Red Sox.

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