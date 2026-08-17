Los Angeles Dodgers Quietly Demoted 28-Year-Old Player Before Rockies Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to put their last series behind them. Over the weekend, LA dropped three of four games to the top team in the NL, the Milwaukee Brewers.

LA’s offense has notably been struggling over the past few weeks, but perhaps the next series on the schedule could help the club collectively break out of the slump, as the Dodgers are headed East to take on the Colorado Rockies in a 3-game set this week.

Before the Rockies series, the Dodgers quietly demoted a 28-year-old catcher in their minor-league system.

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Dodgers Demote Griffin Lockwood-Powell to AA Tulsa

In a minor transaction within the organization, the Dodgers are reassigning Griffin Lockwood-Powell to AA Tulsa after he had been playing with AAA Oklahoma City.

His MiLB.com transactions tracker reflects the move:

“C Griffin Lockwood-Powell assigned to Tulsa Drillers from Oklahoma City Comets.”

Lockwood-Powell, 28, has spent five seasons in the Dodgers’ system.

In 2026, over 64 total games, he’s batting .300 in 223 at-bats between Double-A and Triple-A. It’s unclear if the demotion is promotion-based or if the Dodgers plan to option one of their big-league catchers before the Rockies series as well.

Across 89 at-bats in AAA, Lockwood-Powell batted .270 with eight doubles and an OPS of .762. He’s yet to make his MLB debut.

The catcher position is fluid right now in the Dodgers organization, so a number of different things is subject to happen over the next few days.

LA just signed C Chadwick Tromp as well, so perhaps this roster move revolves around Tromp’s status with the Triple-A squad.

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More on Lockwood-Powell’s Professional Career

As I noted, Lockwood-Powell is a 28 y/o catcher who has spent five seasons within the Dodgers organization.

Over that time frame, he’s batting .248 in 393 total games played with 48 home runs, 74 doubles, and 203 RBI across 1360 at-bats.

He’s progressed well in the minors since making his organizational debut in 2022, but the catcher position is locked up at the MLB level right now. Even though Will Smith or Dalton Rushing aren’t in the fold right now, there are still 4-5 options ahead of Lockwood-Smith in the organization.

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