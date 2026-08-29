Corbin Burnes Gets Good News on Diamondbacks’ Future

The Arizona Diamondbacks thought that they had struck gold when they landed ace Corbin Burnes ahead of the 2025 season.

Burnes and the team agreed to a six-year, $210 million contract, bringing the former Cy Young Award winner to town. But Burnes suffered an injury, forcing him to undergo Tommy John surgery last season.

The right-hander has been out since, but he’s been trying to make his way back onto the mound.

Before going down with the injury, Burnes did make 11 starts for Arizona, posting a 2.66 ERA. The right-hander looked great for the Diamondbacks, well on his way to earning the massive contract in his first season.

His injury was unfortunate for the organization, but after some setbacks in his recovery, he could be returning soon. However, he does have an opt-out in his contract at the conclusion of the 2026 season.

If Burnes were to choose to return, he would be making $35 million a year over the next four seasons. With Burnes still having multiple years left on his current contract, it seems unlikely that he will leave the organization, especially since he hasn’t pitched in over a year.

Corbin Burnes Future With Diamondbacks

Insider Mark Feinsand looked ahead to the upcoming offseason, predicting that Burnes will indeed remain with the Diamondbacks.

“Burnes hasn’t pitched since June 2025, undergoing Tommy John surgery only 11 starts into his six-year, $210 million contract with Arizona. A shoulder issue hampered him this year during his recovery, but Burnes is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment this week. Still, with that much remaining on his deal, there is little chance he opts out of his contract,” Feinsaid wrote.

Corbin Burnes Injury Update

Burnes is scheduled to start a rehab assignment this weekend, giving him some hope of a return before the regular season ends. But given that he has dealt with some setbacks, nothing is guaranteed.

The veteran did throw to live hitters earlier in the week, showing some real progress. Burnes threw 24 pitches here, reportedly hitting 93 mph on the radar gun.

While this isn’t his normal range, Burnes hasn’t pitched since 2025, so he needs time to ramp up. The Diamondbacks are hopeful that he can return, giving this pitching staff some extra boost heading into the stretch run.

Since the playoffs are only a few months away, the Diamondbacks will have to make a tough decision on Burnes. But with the rosters expanding in September, Burnes could provide the team with extra depth.

If anything, the right-hander could head into the bullpen as a legitimate weapon for Arizona. Burnes could be effective for this team, helping them get into the playoffs over the final few weeks.

Can the Diamondbacks Make the Playoffs?

Arizona is currently battling for playoff positioning in the crowded National League wild-card standings. The Diamondbacks look like one of the more dangerous teams in the NL, and if they can get Burnes back, it could help their case even more.

But for now, Arizona will take things game-by-game, hoping that they can do some damage down the stretch. The Diamondbacks will have their work cut out for them over the final weeks, but this team has played well all season, and they want to finish the year on a high note entering the postseason.