MLB Trade: Diamondbacks Deal 2-Year Player to Minnesota Twins for Cash

The Arizona Diamondbacks and Minnesota Twins have completed a trade in MLB. Per Nick Piecoro, the Diamondbacks have traded reliever Taylor Rashi to the Twins for cash considerations, a source said. Rashi was designated for assignment last week.

Rashi, 30, has appeared in parts of two seasons with the D-backs, but he’s a late-blooming MLB player, as he did not make his MLB debut until his age-29 season. He was originally drafted by the San Francisco Giants in the 23rd round of the 2019 MLB draft.

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Social Media Reactions to Diamondbacks Trading Taylor Rashi to Twins

While it’s a minor trade in MLB, the deal will still have implications for both the Diamondbacks and Twins.

Here are some reactions across social media as the news is starting to break:

@AaronGleeman writes : Taylor Rashi is a 30-year-old right-handed reliever with a low-90s fastball. He’s been very good at Triple-A, with a 2.95 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 98 innings, but has mostly struggled in the majors with a 5.40 ERA in 20 innings.

https://twitter.com/AaronGleeman/status/2064159024220717426

Rashi pitched two seasons for UC Irvine (2018-2019) before making his professional baseball debut within the Giants organization. He was eventually moved to the Diamondbacks in 2023, and has been with the organization until today.

Over 26.1 innings with the Reno Aces this season, Rashi’s ERA is 1.03 with 26 strikeouts. He will likely begin his Twins stint in Triple-A.

@dbacksprospectz: Best of luck to Taylor Rashi with the Twins! You will forever be a 2025 #Dbacks and Reno legend!

https://twitter.com/dbacksprospectz/status/2064162024964415992

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Taylor Rashi’s MLB/Minor League Career

Taylor Rashi has spent seven seasons in the minor leagues.

He got his opportunity in 2025 with the Diamondbacks, but he gave up eight earned runs in his first 16.1 innings at the big league level. That caused Arizona to send him back down to Triple-A.

In 3.2 innings with the D-backs this season, Rashi gave up four earned runs, and was demoted again.

MLBTR.com’s Anthony Franco was quick to the news, and wrote this about Rashi:

“Despite the Triple-A production, an Arizona team light on bullpen depth dropped Rashi from the roster. That’s explained mostly by his below-average velocity, as he averages around 91 mph with his fastball. He leans heavily on his secondary stuff as a result, mixing a slider, curveball and splitter. The Twins have the sixth-highest bullpen ERA in MLB. They’ve been better of late, ranking 14th over the past month, but that has come in spite of the third-highest walk rate.”

This could be a fresh opportunity for the 30 y/o reliever to get more playing time in a Twins organization that needs fresh arms. If Rashi is successful in the minors, he could be up with the MLB club soon.

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