Atlanta Braves 7-Year MLB Player Elects Free Agency Before White Sox Series

The Atlanta Braves continue to roll their opponents, and it wasn’t more evident than a weekend sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Atlanta is off on Monday, but will head to Chicago for a three-game set with the White Sox starting on Tuesday.

On Monday, the day before the White Sox series, the Braves received some player news regarding catcher Chadwick Tromp, who was recently designated for assignment after Atlanta traded for Austin Wynns this week. Tromp, who has played in parts of seven seasons, has elected MLB free agency, according to the official MLB transaction logs.

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Chadwick Tromp Officially an MLB Free Agent

Chadwick Tromp is officially an MLB free agent, and he can be signed by any of the 30 MLB teams. It will be interesting to see if the Braves are interested in a reunion on a minor league contract.

MLBTR.com’s Anthony Franco was quick to the news, and wrote (on 6/8):

“The Braves like the out-of-options Tromp enough as a third or fourth catcher that they’ve given him some MLB time every year since 2022. It wouldn’t be a surprise if they look to bring him back on a minor league deal despite his .169/.253/.325 showing over 24 games with Triple-A Gwinnett.”

It would make sense, too, because the Braves are a bit light on organizational catching depth beyond Drake Baldwin and Sean Murphy.

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Chadwick Tromps’ MLB Career

As noted, the Braves have enjoyed the services of Chadwick Tromp to keep him around since 2022.

In his five-year stint with the Atlanta Braves, Tromp has batted .225 in 102 total at-bats with zero home runs and 13 RBI. Tromp debuted in 2020 with the San Francisco Giants, where he has five of his six career home runs.

In 2026, Tromp received 25 at-bats with the Braves, and he’s hitting .200 with five hits and one run scored.

He hasn’t been a great hitter in MLB, but Chadwick Tromp does provide a good level of organizational depth.

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Atlanta Braves Right Now…

The Atlanta Braves continue to dominate everyone on their schedule. Atlanta is 45-21 (good for best in baseball), and holds a commanding 9.5-game lead in the National League East. It’s June 8th, and the NL East race could be over. The Braves have been the most surprising team in MLB.

As for the piggyback off this Chadwick Tromp news, Atlanta could be returning the services of Drake Baldwin very soon, which could push catcher Sandy Leon out of the fold.

And Sean Murphy is still recovering from a broken finger and figures to be back sometime in early July.

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