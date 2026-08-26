Atlanta Braves Announce Ha-Seong Kim Decision During Dodgers Series

The Atlanta Braves are currently taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers in a crucial 3-game series this week.

Atlanta took the series opener by a score of 4-3 in what was an exciting matchup.

After the Braves revealed their lineup against the Dodgers for game two of the series, which happens to be the exact same lineup as Tuesday evening, it really begs the question of what the team is doing with Ha-Seong Kim.

More MLB on Heavy: Toronto Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Decision During Royals Series

Ha-Seong Kim Absent from Lineup Again…

The Atlanta Braves clearly have no plans to play Ha-Seong Kim at shortstop for the rest of the year.

After Jim Jarvis was optioned earlier this week, Mauricio Dubon has taken over at shortstop, and after the Jarvis decision, it was at least somewhat thought that Kim might see some more opportunity; however, that has NOT been the case.

The Braves full lineup for 8/26, per @UnderdogMLB, is such:

As noted, there are no changes in the Braves’ batting order. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, I guess.

However, back to Ha-Seong Kim, Atlanta seriously needs to consider just cutting ties with him if he’s just going to hog up a roster spot.

The MLB rosters are going to expand on September first, and perhaps that’s when the Braves will pull the plug on Kim, but nobody is even sure he would be on Atlanta’s postseason roster, so it doesn’t make sense why he is still around on the big-league roster.

More MLB on Heavy: Detroit Tigers Recently Cut Pitcher Acquired by Atlanta Braves

Ha-Seong Kim with the Braves This Season

Ha-Seong Kim’s 2026 season has been one to forget, as the Atlanta Braves infielder has struggled mightily at the plate. Through 76 at-bats, Kim is hitting just .066 with five hits, zero home runs, four RBIs, and one stolen base, while posting a .231 OPS.

His lack of production has significantly reduced his playing time.

Kim’s 2026 campaign has been particularly surprising given his previous track record as a reliable two-way infielder and Gold Glove winner. After signing a one-year, $20 million contract, his struggles have made his future role with Atlanta increasingly uncertain.

More MLB on Heavy: Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Personal Brusdar Graterol News During Braves Series