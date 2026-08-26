Detroit Tigers Announce Personal Spencer Torkelson News During Rays Series

The Detroit Tigers, after winning on Tuesday evening, are set for a rubber match with the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday afternoon (at home).

Despite being 62-70, the Tigers do still have a fighting chance to make the MLB playoffs, but will need to put together a winning stretch of baseball here quickly, as the regular season has about a month remaining.

In a piece of spin-off news, during their series with the Rays, the Detroit Tigers made a personal Spencer Torkelson announcement.

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It’s Spencer Torkelson’s Birthday!

It’s Spencer Torkelson’s birthday on Wednesday, August 26. He turned 27 years old, which is crazy because he’s been in MLB since 2022.

Torkelson is a former No. 1 overall draft pick by the Detroit Tigers in 2020, and he’s been with the Tigers for his entire career.

While he may not light up the Baseball-Reference page with his overall stats, Torkelson has made a name for himself as a slugging infielder and should set himself up for a nice contract when his free agency rolls around in a couple of years.

The Detroit Tigers X account made the birthday announcement:

Torkelson has become a bit of a controversial baseball player in Detroit. Some fans have called for his spot on the roster, while others praise him for even being in the show and insist that he will turn things around for the better with more time.

For Wednesday’s game against the Rays, Torkelson is in the lineup, playing first on his B-day:

Let’s take a look at his 2026/career statistics.

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Taking a Glance at Spencer Torkelson

In 2026, Torkelson is batting .224 with 20 home runs, 100 hits, 54 runs, 63 RBI, and an OPS+ of 101.

However, his bWAR is slightly negative at -0.1.

Across 2317 total MLB at-bats in his five-year career, Torkelson has 121 doubles, 100 home runs, 300 RBI, 524 hits, and a lifetime OPS+ of 101.

Baseball is a hard game, and those are pretty solid offensive numbers. The stigma that comes with being a 1-of-1 draft pick is that you essentially have to be a Hall of Famer, but that just shouldn’t be the case.

However, earning an All-Star bid would look nice on his resume.

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