Cleveland Guardians Quietly Announced Slade Cecconi News During Angels Series

The Cleveland Guardians are quietly one of the best teams in MLB right now.

Perhaps it’s a benefit of a soft pocket in their schedule, but the Guardians are 8-2 in their last 10 games and one game above .500 with a 67-66 record, which is good for an AL Wild Card spot, and Cleveland is just 2.5 games back of the Chicago White Sox for first place in the AL Central.

During the Angels series, the Guardians announced a piece of news about starter Slade Cecconi, which may have gone under the radar.

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Guardians Reveal Slade Cecconi Update

Slade Cecconi has been sidelined from his regular SP duties due to right arm fatigue.

However, on Tuesday, August 25, Cecconi began a rehab assignment, which is promising news for his return to the starting rotation.

CBSSports.com’s RotoWire staff wrote:

“Cecconi progressed through a few bullpen sessions since Aug. 19 after landing on the injured list Aug. 7 due to arm fatigue. The right-hander will likely not need many appearances to get back into action for the Guardians, as he has not been out very long. The 27-year-old may be cleared to rejoin Cleveland when MLB rosters expand Sept. 1.”

So, it sounds like Cecconi will return at the beginning of next week.

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Taking a Look at Slade Cecconi with the Cleveland Guardians

Before his right arm fatigue, Cecconi has been a critical member of the Guardians starting staff.

In 2026, he has made 21 starts, and while his ERA is inflated at 5.07, Cecconi goes out there every fifth day and usually eats up at least five innings. Across the 21 starts, Cecconi has pitched 110.1 innings this season.

Over his four-year career, Cecconi has a pitching record of 13-22 with a lifetime ERA of 5.07 across 346 innings (not a typo… either). He spent the first two seasons of his career with the Diamondbacks before moving to the Guardians before the 2025 season.

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