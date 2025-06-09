Diamondbacks-Twins Trade Idea Lands 2.82 ERA Starter As Burnes Replacement

As MLB’s trade deadline continues, the Arizona Diamondbacks are in an interesting position as to what moves they could make. It’s still unclear whether or not they will be buyers or sellers, but this past week, Arizona received the devastating news that Corbin Burnes will have to undergo Tommy John Surgery to fix his UCL. The 30-year-old Burnes was having a solid first season with the Diamondbacks after signing a 6-year, $210 million contract.

The Diamondbacks are 31-34, but there are still nearly 100 games left to be played. Arizona is sixth in Major League Baseball in runs scored as a team, and may not want to totally give this season up and sell other star players like Zac Gallen or Merrill Kelly.

Who Could Arizona Make a Move For?

Examining the starting pitching market headed towards the deadline, who does and doesn’t get dealt with largely depends on how that team is playing towards the end of July. However, one name that is steady on the hot stove is Minnesota Twins pitcher Pablo López. The 29-year-old López is currently on the Injured List and is expected to miss around eight weeks with a strained shoulder. He has put together a solid 2025 campaign with the Twins, recording a 2.82 ERA in 60.2 innings pitched and has 61 strikeouts. If the Arizona Diamondbacks can stay afloat in the National League West, López seems like a great fit for the club if the Twins were to sell. The Twins are 35-30 and are in range for a playoff spot, but with the injury to their top starter, losses may be soon to follow.

What Would a Package Look Like?

Examining a package for López is interesting because of the injury, and whether or not he would just be a rental addition for a club. The Minnesota Twins have two years left of team control after this season, but considering his production since 2021, the Arizona Diamondbacks would be getting a good price on that contract. He likely won’t reach the mark this year, but in the seasons 2022-2024, López recorded more than 180 innings pitched and over 170 strikeouts in all three seasons. His All-Star season in 2023 saw him punch out 234 batters in 194 innings, an impressive mark.

This trade idea would send López to the Diamondbacks in exchange for catcher Adrian Del Castillo and starter Ryne Nelson to Minnesota. Del Castillo is currently still in the Diamondbacks’ farm system, but saw some service time last year with the big-league club, and hit four home runs in 80 at-bats. As for Nelson, he may start to be transitioned into more of a starting role with the injury to Burnes. He has started four games this season for Arizona and has a 4.60 ERA in 45 innings, and 38 strikeouts. Nelson has a chance to prove over the next few weeks if he can be a starter, and if he does, that will make him a likely trade chip for Arizona if they choose to go down the road of acquiring a starter.

As the baseball season works its way through June and into July, be on the lookout for this blockbuster trade between two teams that are in very interesting spots.