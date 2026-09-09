KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - APRIL 12: A tarp covers the field during a rain delay ahead of the game between the Chicago White Sox and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on April 12, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
The first pitch of Wednesday night’s game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium has been delayed due to inclement weather. The game was originally scheduled to start at 6:40 p.m. CDT.
Via the Royals on X: The start of tonight’s game vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks has been delayed. We will provide an updated first pitch time when it is made available.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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Find out why the Diamondbacks-Royals game is delayed today, the latest weather updates, and the expected start time.
Why is the Diamondbacks-Royals Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?