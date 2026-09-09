Why is the Diamondbacks-Royals Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?

The first pitch of Wednesday night’s game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium has been delayed due to inclement weather. The game was originally scheduled to start at 6:40 p.m. CDT.

Via the Royals on X: The start of tonight’s game vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks has been delayed. We will provide an updated first pitch time when it is made available.

Diamondbacks-Royals Weather Delay: Latest Updates On Weather And Expected Start Time

Update: First pitch has been set for 7:30 p.m. CDT, the Royals announced.

First pitch for tonight's ballgame has been set for 7:30 p.m. CT. https://t.co/Yt6ywr404o — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) September 9, 2026

Here is the hourly forecast in Kansas City as of 6:23 p.m. CDT, according to Weather.com:

6:23 p.m. CDT: Rain Shower

7:00 p.m. CDT: 51% Showers

8:00 p.m. CDT: 19% Mostly Cloudy

There is no inclement weather in the forecast from 8:00 p.m. CDT through midnight.

This post will be updated with the latest information on the delay.

Arizona Diamondbacks Lineup

SP: RHP Zac Gallen

Kansas City Royals Lineup

SP: LHP Daniel Lynch IV