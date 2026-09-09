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Why is the Diamondbacks-Royals Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?

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Chicago White Sox v Kansas City Royals
Getty
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - APRIL 12: A tarp covers the field during a rain delay ahead of the game between the Chicago White Sox and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on April 12, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The first pitch of Wednesday night’s game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium has been delayed due to inclement weather. The game was originally scheduled to start at 6:40 p.m. CDT.

Via the Royals on X: The start of tonight’s game vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks has been delayed. We will provide an updated first pitch time when it is made available.

Diamondbacks-Royals Weather Delay: Latest Updates On Weather And Expected Start Time

Detroit Tigers v Kansas City Royals
GettyKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – SEPTEMBER 10: Rain stops the Kansas City Royals versus Detroit Tigers game in the eighth inning at Kauffman Stadium on September 10, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. The game was called off due to inclement weather. (Photo by Kyle Rivas/Getty Images)

Update: First pitch has been set for 7:30 p.m. CDT, the Royals announced.

Here is the hourly forecast in Kansas City as of 6:23 p.m. CDT, according to Weather.com:

  • 6:23 p.m. CDT: Rain Shower
  • 7:00 p.m. CDT: 51% Showers
  • 8:00 p.m. CDT: 19% Mostly Cloudy

There is no inclement weather in the forecast from 8:00 p.m. CDT through midnight.

This post will be updated with the latest information on the delay.

Arizona Diamondbacks Lineup

Colorado Rockies v Arizona Diamondbacks
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – MARCH 28: Tony Lovullo #17 of the Arizona Diamondbacks in the dugout before the Opening Day Game against the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field on March 28, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Zac BonDurant/Getty Images)

  1. Ildemaro Vargas 2B
  2. Ketel Marte DH
  3. Geraldo Perdomo SS
  4. Nolan Arenado 3B
  5. Tim Tawa 1B
  6. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. LF
  7. James McCann C
  8. Jordan Lawlar CF
  9. Lars Nootbar RF

SP: RHP Zac Gallen

Kansas City Royals Lineup

Kansas City Royals v Texas Rangers
GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – MAY 31: Manager Matt Quatraro #33 of the Kansas City Royals looks on during the second inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on May 31, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

  1. Carter Jensen C
  2. Bobby Witt Jr. SS
  3. Vinnie Pasquantino 1B
  4. Salvador Perez DH
  5. Michael Massey 2B
  6. Nick Loftin 3B
  7. John Rave RF
  8. Kyle Isbel CF
  9. Isaac Collins LF

SP: LHP Daniel Lynch IV

 

 

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Why is the Diamondbacks-Royals Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?

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