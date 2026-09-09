Why is the Diamondbacks-Royals Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?

The first pitch of Wednesday night’s game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium has been delayed due to inclement weather. The game was originally scheduled to start at 6:40 p.m. CDT.

Diamondbacks-Royals Weather Delay: Latest Updates On Weather And Expected Start Time

Here is the hourly forecast in Kansas City as of 6:23 p.m. CDT, according to Weather.com:

6:23 p.m. CDT: Rain Shower

7:00 p.m. CDT: 51% Showers

8:00 p.m. CDT: 19% Mostly Cloudy

There is no inclement weather in the forecast from 8:00 p.m. CDT through midnight.

This post will be updated with the latest information on the delay.

Arizona Diamondbacks Lineup

Kansas City Royals Lineup