KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JULY 17: The grounds crew removes a tarp from the infield after a brief rain shower before the start of a game between the Kansas City Royals and the San Diego Padres at Kauffman Stadium on July 17, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Reed Hoffmann/Getty Images)
The first pitch of Wednesday night’s game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium has been delayed due to inclement weather. The game was originally scheduled to start at 6:40 p.m. CDT.
Diamondbacks-Royals Weather Delay: Latest Updates On Weather And Expected Start Time
Here is the hourly forecast in Kansas City as of 6:23 p.m. CDT, according to Weather.com:
6:23 p.m. CDT: Rain Shower
7:00 p.m. CDT: 51% Showers
8:00 p.m. CDT: 19% Mostly Cloudy
There is no inclement weather in the forecast from 8:00 p.m. CDT through midnight.
This post will be updated with the latest information on the delay.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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Find out why the Diamondbacks-Royals game is delayed today, the latest weather updates, and the expected start time.
Why is the Diamondbacks-Royals Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?