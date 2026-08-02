MLB World Reacts to Shocking Tarik Skubal to Los Angeles Dodgers Trade News

The news is official: the Los Angeles Dodgers are acquiring Tarik Skubal from the Detroit Tigers, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Passan also noted the details of the trade:

“The Los Angeles Dodgers are acquiring Tarik Skubal for outfielder Zyhir Hope, right-hander River Ryan and right-hander Brady Smith, sources tell ESPN.”

This is massive news across Major League Baseball, and the Detroit Tigers firesale is officially underway. Tarik Skubal is the biggest domino this trade deadline cycle, and he’s traded 40+ hours before the official Aug. 3 deadline.

Let’s get into some of the best reactions from across the baseball world…. and there’s a lot.

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Best Reactions to Tarik Skubal-Dodgers Trade

Tarik Skubal’s time in Detroit is officially over. He will head to Los Angeles and join the best team in baseball.

Perhaps it’s a conversation for another day, but it’s hard to argue this Dodgers team isn’t the best roster ever assembled.

Here are some of the best reactions from across the social media landscape:

Absolute shockwaves are being sent across the baseball world right now, and it’s hard not to argue why that’s the case.

Tarik Skubal holds an ERA of 2.79 across 16 starts (96.2 IP) with 116 strikeouts.

He joins a rotation that already consists of Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Blake Snell (soon), All-Star Justin Wrobleski, and Shohei Ohtani.

And there are already rumors that the Dodgers will likely re-sign Tarik Skubal in free agency after the season.

MLB fans, prepare for a lockout… It’s coming.

Batters facing Yoshinobu Yamamoto realizing they get Tarik Skubal the very next daypic.twitter.com/tx0VSZbDk2 https://t.co/2GNYwxrKcc — Underdog (@Underdog) August 2, 2026

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More Tarik Skubal Trade Reactions

This is perhaps the most impactful trade to ever happen in Major League Baseball.

With a lockout already looming, this massive trade doesn’t help the argument the owners will make in the upcoming labor negotiations.

@BaseballWRLD_ wrote: “According to MLB Pipeline, the Dodgers traded their #5 prospect, #7 prospect, and #17 prospect for Tarik Skubal. What an absolute no-brainer for LA. Good lord they won’t even feel this”

@BaseballValues: #Tigers “Today the #Dodgers reportedly acquired LHP Tarik Skubal ($30.2M surplus trade value) from thein exchange for OF Zyhir Hope ($22.4M) and RHPs Brady Smith ($1.5M) and River Ryan ($0.1M) ($24.0M ttl). The deal is accepted by our model as a moderate underpay by Los Angeles.”

https://twitter.com/FanDuel/status/2083759117961678923

The rich get richer…

https://twitter.com/StoolBaseball/status/2083765561595511173

The Dodgers always get what they want. It’s an absolute golden age of Los Angeles Dodgers baseball.

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