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MLB World Reacts to Shocking Tarik Skubal to Los Angeles Dodgers Trade News

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Kansas City Royals v Detroit Tigers
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DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JULY 24: Tarik Skubal #29 of the Detroit Tigers throws a first inning pitch against the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park on July 24, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The news is official: the Los Angeles Dodgers are acquiring Tarik Skubal from the Detroit Tigers, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Passan also noted the details of the trade:

“The Los Angeles Dodgers are acquiring Tarik Skubal for outfielder Zyhir Hope, right-hander River Ryan and right-hander Brady Smith, sources tell ESPN.”

This is massive news across Major League Baseball, and the Detroit Tigers firesale is officially underway. Tarik Skubal is the biggest domino this trade deadline cycle, and he’s traded 40+ hours before the official Aug. 3 deadline.

Let’s get into some of the best reactions from across the baseball world…. and there’s a lot.

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Best Reactions to Tarik Skubal-Dodgers Trade

Baltimore Orioles v Detroit Tigers

GettyDETROIT, MI – JULY 29: Tarik Skubal #29 of the Detroit Tigers acknowledges the fans after recording his 1,000th strikeout during the first inning of a game against the Baltimore Orioles at Comerica Park on July 29, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

Tarik Skubal’s time in Detroit is officially over. He will head to Los Angeles and join the best team in baseball.

Perhaps it’s a conversation for another day, but it’s hard to argue this Dodgers team isn’t the best roster ever assembled.

Here are some of the best reactions from across the social media landscape:

Absolute shockwaves are being sent across the baseball world right now, and it’s hard not to argue why that’s the case.

Tarik Skubal holds an ERA of 2.79 across 16 starts (96.2 IP) with 116 strikeouts.

He joins a rotation that already consists of Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Blake Snell (soon), All-Star Justin Wrobleski, and Shohei Ohtani.

And there are already rumors that the Dodgers will likely re-sign Tarik Skubal in free agency after the season.

MLB fans, prepare for a lockout… It’s coming.

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More Tarik Skubal Trade Reactions

Baltimore Orioles v Detroit Tigers

GettyDETROIT, MI – JULY 29: Tarik Skubal #29 of the Detroit Tigers, right, is hugged by manager A.J. Hinch #14 after being pulled from the game against the Baltimore Orioles during the seventh inning at Comerica Park on July 29, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

This is perhaps the most impactful trade to ever happen in Major League Baseball.

With a lockout already looming, this massive trade doesn’t help the argument the owners will make in the upcoming labor negotiations.

@BaseballWRLD_ wrote:
“According to MLB Pipeline, the Dodgers traded their #5 prospect, #7 prospect, and #17 prospect for Tarik Skubal. What an absolute no-brainer for LA. Good lord they won’t even feel this”
@BaseballValues:
“Today the #Dodgers reportedly acquired LHP Tarik Skubal ($30.2M surplus trade value) from the #Tigers in exchange for OF Zyhir Hope ($22.4M) and RHPs Brady Smith ($1.5M) and River Ryan ($0.1M) ($24.0M ttl). The deal is accepted by our model as a moderate underpay by Los Angeles.”
https://twitter.com/FanDuel/status/2083759117961678923
The rich get richer…
https://twitter.com/StoolBaseball/status/2083765561595511173
The Dodgers always get what they want. It’s an absolute golden age of Los Angeles Dodgers baseball.
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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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MLB World Reacts to Shocking Tarik Skubal to Los Angeles Dodgers Trade News

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