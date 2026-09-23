4-Year Atlanta Braves Player Dealt Unfortunate News With New MLB Team

Atlanta Braves fans should remember outfielder Eli White quite well.

The 32-year-old has played for the Braves this season and has spent parts of the last four seasons with the organization.

Atlanta decided to move on from Eli White this August in a trade with the Boston Red Sox that landed reliever Tyler Uberstine in the Braves system.

Well, on Tuesday, White was dealt some unfortunate news regarding his status for the rest of the season.

More MLB on Heavy: Recent Atlanta Braves Player Quickly Released by New MLB Team

Eli White Undergoes Season-Ending Surgery

Eli White had recently been put on the IL with the Boston Red Sox, which already put the remainder of his 2026 campaign in jeopardy, but the final verdict came on Tuesday, September 22, when the Red Sox announced that White underwent Lisfranc repair surgery for his injured foot.

MLBTR.com’s Darragh McDonald wrote (about Eli White):

“The Sox added him at the deadline in the hopes that he could be a valuable complementary player for the stretch run and postseason as a late-game substitute for pinch-running or defensive purposes. Unfortunately, White got into just 27 games before hitting the IL. He told reporters last week, including Rob Bradford of WEEI, that he had a tear in a ligament in his foot and might require surgery.”

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves Announce Sean Murphy Decision Before Reds Game

Taking a Quick Look at Eli White’s Time with the Braves

As noted, Eli White spent a considerable amount of time with the Braves.

In fact, over his seven-year MLB career, the most games he’s played with a single team is 215 with the Braves (spread across four seasons).

In those 215 games, Eli White batted .233 with 16 home runs, 56 RBI, and an OPS+ of 86.

In 2026, White posted a batting average of .233 over 133 at-bats with the Braves before being moved to the Red Sox.

He’s a lifetime .216 hitter with 26 career home runs and holds an OPS+ of 73.

Speaking very quickly to the Red Sox side of this news, Boston will likely have to rely on names like Nate Eaton and Jahmai Jones to pick up platoon slack since Elit White will not be available for the MLB playoffs, which the Red Sox will be taking part in.

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves Quietly Make 3 Roster Moves Amid Reds Series