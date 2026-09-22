Atlanta Braves Quietly Make 3 Roster Moves Amid Reds Series

The Atlanta Braves, like all 29 other MLB teams, have just two series left on their schedule.

On Tuesday, Atlanta will begin a three-game set with the Cincinnati Reds, and the conclude the regular season with a showdown against the Marlins.

Ahead of their series with the Reds, the Braves announced three roster changes involving minor leaguers.

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Braves Activate 3 Minor-League Players from IL/Development List

Down in AAA, the Gwinnett Stripers are almost finished with their season as well.

Here are the three roster moves listed out, per the team’s transactions tracker:

“Gwinnett Stripers activated C Adam Zebrowski from the Development List.”

“Gwinnett Stripers activated LHP Herick Hernandez from the 7-day injured list.”

“Gwinnett Stripers activated C Jair Camargo from the 7-day injured list.”

Taking a look at the players as a whole, Jair Camargo has briefly played with the Braves this season when the team needed a catcher while Sean Murphy and Drake Baldwin were on the IL. He recorded just two at-bats. Camargo is batting .240 this season in 204 MiLB at-bats.

Herick Hernandez is a left-handed pitching prospect in the Braves system who carries a lot of upside. Both Hernandez and Camargo have been activated for the Stripers’ playoff run.

As for Adam Zebrowski, the development list in the Minors is an opportunity for players to essentially ‘reset’ their mind/performance, and is often not injury-related.

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