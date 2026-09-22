Atlanta Braves Announce Sean Murphy Decision Before Reds Game

There are just two series remaining on the Atlanta Braves‘ schedule before they battle it out in the MLB playoffs.

Those two series are against the Cincinnati Reds and Miami Marlins. The Reds series begins on Tuesday evening (at home).

Before game one of the Reds series, the Braves revealed their starting lineup, which features a notable Sean Murphy decision.

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves Quietly Make 3 Roster Moves Amid Reds Series

Sean Murphy IN Braves Lineup for Reds Series Opener

For the Braves series opener on Tuesday, Sean Murphy is back in the lineup to catch JR Ritchie, as Drake Baldwin is DHing, and Murphy takes duties behind the plate.

Here is the full Atlanta Braves batting order for 9/22, per @UnderdogMLB:

Braves 9/22: “R. Acuña Jr. RF D. Baldwin DH M. Olson 1B O. Albies 2B M. Harris II CF M. Dubón LF A. Riley 3B S. Murphy C H. Kim SS J. Ritchie SP”

Other lineup changes include Austin Riley back in the order, Drake Baldwin hitting second, and Ozzie Albies in the cleanup spot.

Sean Murphy has spent a lot of time on the IL this season, and since his return, Murphy has been a way below-average hitter for Atlanta, so his ability to manage the pitching staff clearly goes a long way in Walt Weiss’s mind.

More MLB on Heavy: Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Emmet Sheehan Demotion Before Padres Series

Inside Sean Murphy’s 2026 Season Thus Far

Sean Murphy has played 28 games for the Braves in 2026.

He has three home runs, 10 RBI, and an OPS+ of 55. Over 95 at-bats, Murphy is batting .179 with a bWAR of 0.0.

Murphy has faced a sharp hitting decline over the past few seasons, and it can likely be traced back to injuries, but with a few years left on his six-year, $73 million contract, Atlanta still has a contract decision to make with starting catcher Drake Baldwin, who is a much more productive hitter.

More MLB on Heavy: New York Mets Announce Personal Devin Williams News Before Rangers Series