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Atlanta Braves Announce Sean Murphy Decision Before Reds Game

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Colorado Rockies v Atlanta Braves
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 30: Sean Murphy #12 of the Atlanta Braves hits a solo home run during the third inning against the Colorado Rockies at Truist Park on August 30, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

There are just two series remaining on the Atlanta Braves‘ schedule before they battle it out in the MLB playoffs.

Those two series are against the Cincinnati Reds and Miami Marlins. The Reds series begins on Tuesday evening (at home).

Before game one of the Reds series, the Braves revealed their starting lineup, which features a notable Sean Murphy decision.

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Sean Murphy IN Braves Lineup for Reds Series Opener

Atlanta Braves v Washington Nationals
GettyWASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 02: Sean Murphy #12 of the Atlanta Braves hits a three-run home run in the sixth inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on September 02, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

For the Braves series opener on Tuesday, Sean Murphy is back in the lineup to catch JR Ritchie, as Drake Baldwin is DHing, and Murphy takes duties behind the plate.

Here is the full Atlanta Braves batting order for 9/22, per @UnderdogMLB:

Braves 9/22: “R. Acuña Jr. RF D. Baldwin DH M. Olson 1B O. Albies 2B M. Harris II CF M. Dubón LF A. Riley 3B S. Murphy C H. Kim SS J. Ritchie SP”

Other lineup changes include Austin Riley back in the order, Drake Baldwin hitting second, and Ozzie Albies in the cleanup spot.

Sean Murphy has spent a lot of time on the IL this season, and since his return, Murphy has been a way below-average hitter for Atlanta, so his ability to manage the pitching staff clearly goes a long way in Walt Weiss’s mind.

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Inside Sean Murphy’s 2026 Season Thus Far

New York Mets v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 10: Sean Murphy #12 of the Atlanta Braves rounds first base on a double in the second inning against the New York Mets at Truist Park on August 10, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Sean Murphy has played 28 games for the Braves in 2026.

He has three home runs, 10 RBI, and an OPS+ of 55. Over 95 at-bats, Murphy is batting .179 with a bWAR of 0.0.

Murphy has faced a sharp hitting decline over the past few seasons, and it can likely be traced back to injuries, but with a few years left on his six-year, $73 million contract, Atlanta still has a contract decision to make with starting catcher Drake Baldwin, who is a much more productive hitter.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Atlanta Braves Announce Sean Murphy Decision Before Reds Game

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