Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Signing of 6-Year MLB Player Before Brewers Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers, fresh off their sweep of the Kansas City Royals, are set to open a massive series with the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday, which has massive NL standings implications.

The Brewers, who were just swept by the San Diego Padres this week, have a 1.0-game-better record than the Dodgers entering this four-game weekend series.

Before the Brewers series, the Dodgers brought back a six-year MLB veteran pitcher in their latest roster moves.

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Dodgers Sign Jonathan Hernandez

According to his transaction tracker at MLB.com, Jonathan Hernandez is being brought back to the Dodgers, and has been added to the roster.

Just a few days ago, Hernández was cut from the Dodgers roster via DFA.

MLBTR.com’s Anthony Franco wrote (on 8/13):

“It is important to note that Hernández was dropped from the 40-man roster and cleared waivers. Pitchers who are optioned (meaning they don’t go through waivers) must spend at least 15 days in the minors unless they’re being called back up to replace an injured player. The outright and re-sign route avoids that rule. Hernández is out of options and needs to clear waivers every time he’s dropped from an MLB roster, but no other club wanted to give him a bullpen spot.”

Hernández, 30, has pitched in parts of six MLB seasons.

He’s pitched 22.1 innings for the Dodgers this season, but boasts a not-so-solid 6.45 ERA with 18 strikeouts.

The Dodgers X account formally announced the news:

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Taking a Look at Jonathan Hernandez’s MLB Career

Hernandez is a veteran pitcher of six-years. He made his MLB debut in 2019 with the Texas Rangers, where he spent the first five seasons of his career.

Across 175.1 IP in his career, Hernandez holds an ERA of 4.57.

Aside from pitching with the Rangers and Dodgers, he very briefly pitched with the Seattle Mariners as well.

All in all, his pitching record is 13-8 over 142 appearances with a WHIP of 1.443, and an ERA+ of 93, which is below average.

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