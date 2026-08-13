3-Year Astros Player Claimed by San Francisco Giants

A few days ago, in order to accommodate recently claimed outfielder Nelson Velazquez, the Houston Astros had to cut ties with 3-year player Shay Whitcomb, which sent him into DFA limbo.

On Thursday, the San Francisco Giants claimed Whitcomb off waivers from the Astros, as he now transfers clubs and heads to the National League.

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Giants Claim Shay Whitcomb

Per multiple reports, Shay Whitcomb has been claimed off waivers by the San Francisco Giants, and he no longer belongs to the Houston Astros organization.

MLBTR.com’s Darragh McDonald was quick to the news and wrote (about the roster move):

“Whitcomb, 27, is having a down year and hasn’t clicked in the majors yet but his minor league track record is generally impressive. Houston sent him to the plate 102 times in the big leagues over the three most recent seasons, with Whitcomb hitting just .167/.216/.292 in that time. This year’s minor league line of .274/.338/.420 might look nice at first blush but it is bolstered by a .352 batting average on balls in play and still only translates to a 97 wRC+ in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League.”

In 2026, Whitcomb has appeared in 17 games and is batting .130 over 23 total at-bats. He’s a clear glove-first player who can be used as either a defensive replacement or as a fill-in option if another infielder goes down.

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More on the Houston Astros Right Now…

Speaking about the current state of the Houston Astros, the claim by the Giants is a bit ironic because they just wrapped up a series with the Stros this week, but Shay Whitcomb had been designated for assignment during the series.

As for the Houston Astros right now, they are off Thursday, but open up a big weekend series against the Seattle Mariners (at home) this week.

Houston currently holds a 1.5- game lead in the AL West and is 62-60 this season.

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