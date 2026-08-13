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3-Year Astros Player Claimed by San Francisco Giants

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St. Louis Cardinals v Houston Astros
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HOUSTON, TEXAS - APRIL 18: Shay Whitcomb #14 of the Houston Astros celebrates after hitting a three run home run during the ninth inning of the game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Daikin Park on April 18, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

A few days ago, in order to accommodate recently claimed outfielder Nelson Velazquez, the Houston Astros had to cut ties with 3-year player Shay Whitcomb, which sent him into DFA limbo.

On Thursday, the San Francisco Giants claimed Whitcomb off waivers from the Astros, as he now transfers clubs and heads to the National League.

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Giants Claim Shay Whitcomb

Houston Astros v Los Angeles Angels

GettyANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 10: Shay Whitcomb #14 of the Houston Astros throws the ball to second base during the second inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on June 10, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Melina Pizano/Getty Images)

Per multiple reports, Shay Whitcomb has been claimed off waivers by the San Francisco Giants, and he no longer belongs to the Houston Astros organization.

MLBTR.com’s Darragh McDonald was quick to the news and wrote (about the roster move):

“Whitcomb, 27, is having a down year and hasn’t clicked in the majors yet but his minor league track record is generally impressive. Houston sent him to the plate 102 times in the big leagues over the three most recent seasons, with Whitcomb hitting just .167/.216/.292 in that time. This year’s minor league line of .274/.338/.420 might look nice at first blush but it is bolstered by a .352 batting average on balls in play and still only translates to a 97 wRC+ in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League.”

In 2026, Whitcomb has appeared in 17 games and is batting .130 over 23 total at-bats. He’s a clear glove-first player who can be used as either a defensive replacement or as a fill-in option if another infielder goes down.

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More on the Houston Astros Right Now…

Houston Astros v San Francisco Giants

GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 10: Cam Smith #11 of the Houston Astros gestures after winning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on August 10, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thien-An Truong/Getty Images)

Speaking about the current state of the Houston Astros, the claim by the Giants is a bit ironic because they just wrapped up a series with the Stros this week, but Shay Whitcomb had been designated for assignment during the series.

As for the Houston Astros right now, they are off Thursday, but open up a big weekend series against the Seattle Mariners (at home) this week.

Houston currently holds a 1.5- game lead in the AL West and is 62-60 this season.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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3-Year Astros Player Claimed by San Francisco Giants

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