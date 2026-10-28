6-Year Atlanta Braves Player Retired from Baseball with $30+ Million in Career Earnings

About a year and a half ago, longtime Atlanta Braves player Adam Duvall announced his retirement from baseball.

NorthWestGeorgiaNews.com wrote (in March of 2025):

“Adam Duvall, a Gold Glove outfielder for the Atlanta Braves during their 2021 World Series campaign, will retire if he is not offered a guaranteed contract worth $3 million, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported Monday. Duvall, turning 37 in September, made $3 million last season with the Braves, but posted a career-low .182 batting average. He received an offer from Kansas City worth $1 million with an additional $1 million in possible incentives, but declined, Sherman reported.”

Duvall was not offered a contract in 2025, so he is effectively retired from baseball. Considering he’s not playing baseball right now, let’s take a look at Adam Duvall’s career earnings. Duvall has not played in MLB since 2024.

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Taking a Quick Look at Adam Duvall’s Career Earnings

According to the contract website Spotrac.com, Duvall has earned a total of $30.8 million in his playing career.

Duvall played 11 years in MLB with five different teams. He played in parts of six seasons with the Braves over three different stints.

His last playing season was 2024 with the Atlanta Braves. Across 104 games that season, Duvall batted .182 with an OPS+ of 57 and a bWAR of -1.4.

The most money he ever made in a single season came in 2022 with a base salary of $9.275 million. Duvall made around $17 million of his $30.8 million career earnings with the Braves.

Duvall was a member of the Atlanta Braves World Series squad in 2021.

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Adam Duvall Had Solid Tenure with the Braves

Across parts of six seasons, Adam Duvall had a solid tenure with the Braves.

He joined the organization for the first time in 2018, and then rejoined the team for the 2021 and 2022 seasons before departing for the Boston Red Sox for one season, and eventually rejoining Atlanta for the 2024 season.

Over 376 games, he batted .213 with 65 home runs and 163 RBI.

A one-time All-Star with the Cincinnati Reds in 2016, Duvall has 195 career home runs with 566 total RBI, and a lifetime OPS+ of 96, which is 4% below league average.

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