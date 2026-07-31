Atlanta Braves Announce Austin Riley Decision Before Nationals Game

The Atlanta Braves are currently taking on the Washington Nationals in a four-game weekend set (in Atlanta).

Los Bravos picked up a win in game one of the series in come-from-behind fashion. On Friday, Atlanta will send starter Bryce Elder to the mound to oppose Nationals’ pitcher Foster Griffin. On Thursday, very notably, Austin Riley was given the day off due to his recent struggles.

On Friday, the Braves revealed their lineup for Friday night’s game, and it features Austin Riley.

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Austin Riley Back to Batting 7th on Friday

For Friday’s game, manager Walt Weiss has slotted Austin Riley back in his usual ‘7th’ spot in the batting order.

Here is the full Braves lineup, courtesy of @UnderdogMLB:

Braves 7/31: “R. Acuña Jr. RF D. Baldwin DH M. Olson 1B O. Albies 2B M. Harris II CF M. Dubón LF A. Riley 3B J. Bart C J. Jarvis SS B. Elder SP”

Some notable tweaks/changes in Atlanta’s lineup include Ronald Acuña Jr. batting leadoff again, Drake Baldwin being the DH, and Joey Bart forming a battery with Bryce Elder.

One quick piece of note: Atlanta may want to think about acquiring a catcher over the next few days if Baldwin is going to see more time at DH.

Back to Austin Riley, who has notably struggled this season, perhaps the off-day reset his mind.

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More on Austin Riley’s 2026 Season

Austin Riley is the highest-paid player in Atlanta Braves franchise history, but he has not played like it this season.

The 2x MLB All-Star 2X Silver Slugger winner Riley is batting .212 this season over 390+ at-bats. His OPS+ sits at a very low 75.

Over his eight-year MLB career, Riley’s career OPS+ is 116, and his lifetime batting average is .264. There’s still time to somewhat turn things around for Riley, but the more concerning thing is how his slump at the plate may affect the team come October.

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