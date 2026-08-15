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Atlanta Braves Announce Drake Baldwin Decision Before Diamondbacks Game

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Atlanta Braves v New York Mets - Game One
Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 29: Drake Baldwin #30 of the Atlanta Braves singles on a line drive to right field during the eighth inning against the New York Mets in game one of a doubleheader at Citi Field on July 29, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves are currently taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks in a 3-game set this weekend.

They dropped the first game of the series by a score of 2-0.

Before game two of the series, manager Walt Weiss has decided to make a slight tweak in the batting order regarding catcher Drake Baldwin.

Drake Baldwin Hitting 2nd on Saturday, Also DHing

New York Mets v Atlanta Braves

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 10: Drake Baldwin #30 of the Atlanta Braves advances to third base on a single by Matt Olson #28 in the first inning against the New York Mets at Truist Park on August 10, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

After being the Braves’ catcher and leading off in the series opener, Weiss is opting for Sean Murphy to form a battery with Grant Holmes, and Drake Baldwin will DH and hit second in the order.

Ronald Acuña Jr. is back in the leadoff spot for Atlanta.

Here is the full batting order for 8/15, per @UnderdogMLB: 

Braves 8/15: “R. Acuña Jr. RF D. Baldwin DH M. Olson 1B O. Albies 2B M. Harris II CF M. Dubón SS L. Thomas LF A. Riley 3B S. Murphy C G. Holmes SP”

Not a ton of changes in this Braves order today, but Ozzie Albies and Michael Harris II are switching places in the lineup, Lane Thomas is playing left field with a lefty on the mound for the Diamondbacks, and there’s no Jim Jarvis in the fold today. Sean Murphy is catching, while Ha-Seong Kim remains out of the lineup for several consecutive days.

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Taking a Look at Drake Baldwin This Season

Atlanta Braves v New York Mets - Game One

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 29: Drake Baldwin #30 of the Atlanta Braves in action against the New York Mets during their game at Citi Field on July 29, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

For pretty much every game this season, Drake Baldwin has batted first or second.

He was named to his first MLB All-Star team in July and is batting .274 this season with 64 runs scored, 61 RBI, 20 home runs, and an OPS+ of 123.

He is absolutely the Braves’ catcher of the future, and a contract extension will be in store shortly for Mr. Baldwin.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Atlanta Braves Announce Drake Baldwin Decision Before Diamondbacks Game

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