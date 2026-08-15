Atlanta Braves Announce Drake Baldwin Decision Before Diamondbacks Game

The Atlanta Braves are currently taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks in a 3-game set this weekend.

They dropped the first game of the series by a score of 2-0.

Before game two of the series, manager Walt Weiss has decided to make a slight tweak in the batting order regarding catcher Drake Baldwin.

Drake Baldwin Hitting 2nd on Saturday, Also DHing

After being the Braves’ catcher and leading off in the series opener, Weiss is opting for Sean Murphy to form a battery with Grant Holmes, and Drake Baldwin will DH and hit second in the order.

Ronald Acuña Jr. is back in the leadoff spot for Atlanta.

Here is the full batting order for 8/15, per @UnderdogMLB:

Braves 8/15: “R. Acuña Jr. RF D. Baldwin DH M. Olson 1B O. Albies 2B M. Harris II CF M. Dubón SS L. Thomas LF A. Riley 3B S. Murphy C G. Holmes SP”

Not a ton of changes in this Braves order today, but Ozzie Albies and Michael Harris II are switching places in the lineup, Lane Thomas is playing left field with a lefty on the mound for the Diamondbacks, and there’s no Jim Jarvis in the fold today. Sean Murphy is catching, while Ha-Seong Kim remains out of the lineup for several consecutive days.

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Taking a Look at Drake Baldwin This Season

For pretty much every game this season, Drake Baldwin has batted first or second.

He was named to his first MLB All-Star team in July and is batting .274 this season with 64 runs scored, 61 RBI, 20 home runs, and an OPS+ of 123.

He is absolutely the Braves’ catcher of the future, and a contract extension will be in store shortly for Mr. Baldwin.

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