Atlanta Braves Announce Drake Baldwin News Before Giants Series

It sounds like the Atlanta Braves will be returning the services of catcher Drake Baldwin for their upcoming series against the San Francisco Giants.

The Atlanta Braves X account wrote: “The #Braves today returned C Drake Baldwin from his rehabilitation assignment and reinstated him from the injured list, and outrighted C Austin Wynns to Triple-A Gwinnett.”

Austin Wynns had been one of two Baldwin replacements (Sandy Leon), but the veteran catcher Wynns hit just .071 in 14 at-bats with the Braves, and just doesn’t provide much on offense for Atlanta to keep him around.

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Drake Baldwin Set to Rejoin Atlanta Braves

Drake Baldwin has been one of the best hitters for the Atlanta Braves this season, and should be on track to make his first MLB All-Star team after winning the NL Rookie of the Year award in 2025.

It’s a great development for the Braves and Baldwin, as Drake suffered an oblique injury a few weeks back, and those injuries can often be tricky to deal with. Atlanta still leads MLB with 46 wins, but their offense has slowed down a bit in Drake Baldwin’s absence.

Braves’ reporter Mark Bowman indicates that Drake Baldwin should be in the lineup tomorrow.

CBSSports wrote (on Monday afternoon): “Atlanta is idle Monday, so Baldwin will return to the lineup during Tuesday’s series opener at home against the Giants. Baldwin has missed almost a month of action while rehabilitating a strained oblique, but he will be cleared to rejoin the active roster after playing one rehab contest with Triple-A Gwinnett. The 25-year-old was looking like an MVP candidate before getting hurt, having slashed .303/.389/.543 with 13 home runs over 48 games.”

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Drake Baldwin with the Braves

Given the extensive injury history of Sean Murphy and his absence from the team for long periods of time over the last few seasons, Drake Baldwin has been everything and more for Atlanta.

This season, Drake Baldwin has really emerged as one of the best-hitting catchers in MLB, and his numbers back it up as well.

#Braves @AaronTSchmidt wrote: “Drake Baldwin will be back in the lineup tomorrow vs. the Giants . Sandy Leon will stick around as the backup catcher with Wynns outrighted to Gwinnett.”

So, Sandy Leon sticks around as the backup, but the hope for the Braves is that Leon doesn’t have to see many more meaningful at-bats with the big league club this season.