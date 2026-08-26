Detroit Tigers Recently Cut Pitcher Acquired by Atlanta Braves

The Detroit Tigers and Atlanta Braves have found themselves linked together in a couple of different pieces of news this week.

Earlier in the week, after the Tigers signed former Braves pitcher Tyler Kinley (who was released), Detroit decided to cut ties with pitcher Ricky Vanasco.

Well, as the Tigers are currently facing the Tampa Bay Rays in a series finale, former player Vanasco has been claimed by the Atlanta Braves, per a team announcement:

The Braves X account wrote (on 8/26):

“The #Braves today claimed RHP Ricky Vanasco off waivers from the Detroit Tigers and optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett.”

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Former Tigers Pitcher Ricky Vanasco Picked Up by Braves

Ricky Vanasco has two years (briefly) of MLB experience.

Dating back to 2024, he has pitched with the Tigers and Los Angeles Dodgers. He did not make any MLB appearances in 2025.

With the Tigers overall, Vanasco has pitched 8.1 total innings and allowed 11 earned runs in that span. He has spent the majority of his 2026 campaign in the minors.

In 2026 (with the Tigers MLB squad), Vanasco has allowed 11 earned runs in 6.1 IP, which makes for an ugly 15+ ERA on his Baseball-Reference.com page.

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More on Ricky Vanasco…

Ricky Vanasco is a 27 y/o right-handed pitcher who was drafted by the Texas Rangers in the 15th round of the 2017 MLB draft.

Taking a look at some of his minor-league numbers, Vanasco has boasted an ERA of 2.53 with AAA Toledo this season and will look to keep that success going with AAA Gwinnett (Braves affiliate).

His overall Minors #s are such: 20-20 pitching record, 3.32 ERA, 170 total appearances (43 starts), 323 IP, 424 strikeouts, WHIP of 1.36.

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