Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Personal Brusdar Graterol News During Braves Series

Los Angeles Dodgers fans, do you remember pitcher Brusdar Graterol? He hasn’t pitched much in the past few seasons, but he is still a World Series champion and was one of the more electric players in MLB when he was on the mound.

As the Dodgers are currently taking on the Atlanta Braves (the Braves won game one of the series on Tuesday), LA’s social media team made a personal Brusdar Graterol announcement.

More MLB on Heavy: Boston Red Sox Announce Personal Ranger Suárez News During Marlins Series

It’s Brusdar Graterol’s Birthday Today!

On Wednesday, August 26, the Dodgers are celebrating the birthday of one of their own, as Brusdar Graterol is turning 28 years old today.

The Dodgers X account announced the news:

There have been a slew of recent Los Angeles Dodgers birthdays. Max Muncy recently celebrated a birthday, and so did Kike Hernandez at the end of last week.

Here is what people were saying about Graterol’s B-day in the comments:

@kellystorms wrote: “When your nickname is “Bazooka,” candles probably aren’t the only thing getting blown out today. Happy birthday, Brusdar!”

@rhynotakes: “He got injured blowing out his candles”

@owndodgerhaters: “Had no idea he was still on this earth”

It seems that a lot of people have forgotten that Brusdar Graterol still belongs to the Dodgers.

@FriedmanRBW: “When is he coming back”

^ That answer is unclear, but Graterol has notably been dealing with some nasty shoulder injuries, which have certainly put his baseball career in jeopardy, and he’s out for all 0f 2026 after back surgery.

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves Quietly Demote 27-Year-Old Player During Dodgers Series

What is the Latest on Brusdar Graterol?

Brusdar Graterol’s MLB future is certainly in question after undergoing back surgery earlier this year.

If this happens to be it for Graterol (without speculating that it is), he has pitched in five seasons with LA (including two WS Champion squads), and holds an ERA of 2.69 across 181 innings pitched and 138 strikeouts.

His last MLB action came in 2024, when he logged just 7.1 IP.

Before that campaign, Graterol was one of the more dependable relievers for LA over a three-year span. His 2023 season was stellar, as Graterol boasted an ERA of 1.20 over 67.1 IP.

MLBTR.com’s Steve Adams wrote about Graterol (on June 1):

“Specifics of Graterol’s surgery aren’t clear, but it’s a frustrating setback for an extremely talented right-hander who simply hasn’t been able to avoid the injured list. Graterol pitched only seven regular-season innings in 2024 due to recurring shoulder troubles. He’s pitched in parts of six MLB seasons but has only 50 innings in one of those six seasons. Graterol boasts a terrific 2.78 earned run average in his career but has only managed to pitch 190 2/3 frames dating back to his late-season debut with the Twins in 2019.”

More MLB on Heavy: Los Angeles Dodgers Receive Shohei Ohtani Injury Update During Braves Series