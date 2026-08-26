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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Decision During Royals Series

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Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 23: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays warms up during the second inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on August 23, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays are taking on the Kansas City Royals in a series this week.

The Royals are sneakily one of the hottest teams in baseball, and they proved that with a series-opening win over the Jays on Tuesday. Toronto lost the game after Nathan Lukes made the final out at second base with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on deck.

Speaking of Guerrero Jr., the Blue Jays announced their lineup for game two of the series, and it features a slight Vladimir Guerrero Jr. change in the order.

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Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Batting 2nd on Wednesday Against Royals

Boston Red Sox v Toronto Blue Jays

GettyTORONTO, CANADA – AUGUST 11: Charles McAdoo #26 and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrate following their MLB game against the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre on August 11, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

By now, everyone, including himself, understands that Vladimir Guerrero Jr. needs to play better if the Jays are going to make the MLB playoffs.

Well, manager John Schneider is still trying to find the right formula with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the lineup.

On Tuesday, Vladdy was batting third, but on Wednesday, Schneider is opting to bat Guerrero Jr. second against the Royals.

Here is the full Blue Jays lineup on 8/26, per @UnderdogMLB: 

Blue Jays 8/26: “B. Bateman CF V. Guerrero Jr. 1B A. Kirk C G. Springer DH J. Sánchez LF K. Okamoto 3B N. Lukes RF E. Clement 2B A. Giménez SS S. Miles SP”

Spencer Miles gets the start for Toronto, and Alejandro Kirk will form a batter with Miles, while other lineup changes include George Springer back at DH, Nathan Lukes bumped to seventh in the order, and Ernie Clement dropping to 8th.

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Taking a Look at Vladimir Guerrero Jr. This Season

Kansas City Royals v Toronto Blue Jays

GettyTORONTO, CANADA – AUGUST 25: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays walks off the field after flying out in the first inning of their MLB game against the Kansas City Royals at Rogers Centre on August 25, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Notably, Guerrero Jr. has struggled mightily @ home, which has been a major concern.

Looking at his overall numbers on the season, the Blue Jays MVP-level player Vladdy is batting .262 with seven home runs, 116 hits, 62 runs, 46 RBI, and an OPS+ of 90.

The power outage is just so bizarre for Guerrero Jr., who has his fair share of 25+ home run campaigns in his career.

However, despite Guerrero Jr.’s struggles, the Blue Jays are one good stretch of baseball away from earning a spot in the MLB playoffs, but time is starting to run out in the regular season.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Decision During Royals Series

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