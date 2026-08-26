Toronto Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Decision During Royals Series

The Toronto Blue Jays are taking on the Kansas City Royals in a series this week.

The Royals are sneakily one of the hottest teams in baseball, and they proved that with a series-opening win over the Jays on Tuesday. Toronto lost the game after Nathan Lukes made the final out at second base with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on deck.

Speaking of Guerrero Jr., the Blue Jays announced their lineup for game two of the series, and it features a slight Vladimir Guerrero Jr. change in the order.

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Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Batting 2nd on Wednesday Against Royals

By now, everyone, including himself, understands that Vladimir Guerrero Jr. needs to play better if the Jays are going to make the MLB playoffs.

Well, manager John Schneider is still trying to find the right formula with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the lineup.

On Tuesday, Vladdy was batting third, but on Wednesday, Schneider is opting to bat Guerrero Jr. second against the Royals.

Here is the full Blue Jays lineup on 8/26, per @UnderdogMLB:

Blue Jays 8/26: “B. Bateman CF V. Guerrero Jr. 1B A. Kirk C G. Springer DH J. Sánchez LF K. Okamoto 3B N. Lukes RF E. Clement 2B A. Giménez SS S. Miles SP”

Spencer Miles gets the start for Toronto, and Alejandro Kirk will form a batter with Miles, while other lineup changes include George Springer back at DH, Nathan Lukes bumped to seventh in the order, and Ernie Clement dropping to 8th.

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Taking a Look at Vladimir Guerrero Jr. This Season

Notably, Guerrero Jr. has struggled mightily @ home, which has been a major concern.

Looking at his overall numbers on the season, the Blue Jays MVP-level player Vladdy is batting .262 with seven home runs, 116 hits, 62 runs, 46 RBI, and an OPS+ of 90.

The power outage is just so bizarre for Guerrero Jr., who has his fair share of 25+ home run campaigns in his career.

However, despite Guerrero Jr.’s struggles, the Blue Jays are one good stretch of baseball away from earning a spot in the MLB playoffs, but time is starting to run out in the regular season.

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