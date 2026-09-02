Atlanta Braves Announce Promotion of 30-Home Run Slugger During Nationals Series

The Atlanta Braves are currently taking on the Washington Nationals in a short 2-game set this week.

After the Nationals series, it will be Atlanta’s biggest series of the year this weekend against the Philadelphia Phillies (on the road).

However, thinking about the here and now, the Braves did a lot of roster shuffling in their organization on September 1, as MLB rosters expanded to 28. One move, however, that went under the radar took place in the minor leagues, as slugger Jordan Groshans is moving up in the organization.

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Jordan Groshans Promoted to AAA Gwinnett on 9/1

Per the Atlanta Braves’ AAA transactions tracker, Jordan Groshans has been assigned to the Gwinnett Stripers.

He has spent his entire 2026 season with AA Columbus.

Groshans, 26, briefly made his MLB debut with the Miami Marlins back in 2022, but has not made an MLB appearance since. He played 17 games with the Marlins in 2022 and batted. 262 across 61 at-bats.

In 2026, he has been crushing the ball with Double-A Columbus. Groshans has 30 home runs, 18 doubles, and six triples over 103 games in the minors this season.

It doesn’t matter what level of baseball it’s at; that level of production is really strong.

It’s also Groshan’s first season in the Braves organization, so perhaps his change at the MLB level will be coming next season.

Groshans, 26, was originally drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in 2018.

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Looking at Jordan Groshans’ Professional Career

Taking a further look at Jordan Groshans’ professional baseball career, he has played within the Blue Jays, New York Yankees, Miami Marlins, Athletics, and Kansas City Royals organizations.

Across 646 games played in the minors (8 seasons), Groshans is batting .269 with 60 home runs, 118 doubles, and an OPS of .752.

Groshans, after struggling for several seasons in the minors, may have finally put it together in his age-26 season.

His 30 home runs hit this season are good for half of his career total in the minors.

It will be interesting to see what he can do with the Braves’ AAA squad in September.

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