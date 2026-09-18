Atlanta Braves Announce Mauricio Dubon Decision Before Astros Homecoming

The Atlanta Braves are beginning a new series in MLB this weekend against the Houston Astros, which means a homecoming for infielder/outfielder Mauricio Dubon.

Dubon, 32, had played for the Houston Astros for four seasons prior to being traded to the Atlanta Braves for Nick Allen this offseason.

It could be one of the best minor trades in terms of impact and upgrade.

Before the Astros series started, the Braves revealed their game-one lineup, which features a notable Mauricio Dubon decision.

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Dubon Batting 5th, Playing SS for Braves on Friday

Per @UnderdogMLB, here is the Braves’ full lineup for 9/18:

Braves 9/18: “D. Baldwin DH R. Acuña Jr. RF M. Olson 1B M. Harris II CF M. Dubón SS O. Albies 2B M. Yastrzemski LF A. Riley 3B S. Murphy C T. Mahle SP”

Tyler Mahle is getting the start for Atlanta in the series opener, and Sean Murphy will form a battery with him.

Other changes include Austin Riley dropping to the 8th, Mike Yastrzemski being in the batting order, and Ozzie Albies dropping to sixth.

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Mauricio Dubon Has Been Great Addition to Braves Lineup

Mauricio Dubon has pretty much been an every day player for Atlanta this season, and he’s posting career-best numbers in a few offensive categories.

Across 145 games, Dubon has a bWAR of 2.4 (career high), 11 home runs (career high), and 70 RBI (by far career-best).

He’s also added 26 doubles, 147 hits, and 62 runs scored.

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