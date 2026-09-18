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Atlanta Braves Announce Mauricio Dubon Decision Before Astros Homecoming

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Atlanta Braves v Chicago Cubs
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 16: Mauricio Dubon #14 of the Atlanta Braves rounds the bases after hitting a triple in the seventh inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on September 16, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Hirschuber/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves are beginning a new series in MLB this weekend against the Houston Astros, which means a homecoming for infielder/outfielder Mauricio Dubon.

Dubon, 32, had played for the Houston Astros for four seasons prior to being traded to the Atlanta Braves for Nick Allen this offseason.

It could be one of the best minor trades in terms of impact and upgrade.

Before the Astros series started, the Braves revealed their game-one lineup, which features a notable Mauricio Dubon decision.

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Dubon Batting 5th, Playing SS for Braves on Friday

Atlanta Braves v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 14: Mauricio Dubón #14 of the Atlanta Braves turns a double play around Pete Crow-Armstrong #4 of the Chicago Cubs during the eighth inning at Wrigley Field on September 14, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Per @UnderdogMLB, here is the Braves’ full lineup for 9/18:

Braves 9/18: “D. Baldwin DH R. Acuña Jr. RF M. Olson 1B M. Harris II CF M. Dubón SS O. Albies 2B M. Yastrzemski LF A. Riley 3B S. Murphy C T. Mahle SP”

Tyler Mahle is getting the start for Atlanta in the series opener, and Sean Murphy will form a battery with him.

Other changes include Austin Riley dropping to the 8th, Mike Yastrzemski being in the batting order, and Ozzie Albies dropping to sixth.

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Mauricio Dubon Has Been Great Addition to Braves Lineup

Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 13: Mauricio Dubon #14 of the Atlanta Braves crashes into the wall attempting to catch a ball off the bat of J.T. Realmuto of the Philadelphia Phillies during the fifth inning at Truist Park on September 13, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Mauricio Dubon has pretty much been an every day player for Atlanta this season, and he’s posting career-best numbers in a few offensive categories.

Across 145 games, Dubon has a bWAR of 2.4 (career high), 11 home runs (career high), and 70 RBI (by far career-best).

He’s also added 26 doubles, 147 hits, and 62 runs scored.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Atlanta Braves Announce Mauricio Dubon Decision Before Astros Homecoming

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