Atlanta Braves Announce Intriguing Mauricio Dubon Decision Before Dodgers Game

The Atlanta Braves are reeling a bit as of late. They have lost seven of their last 10 games, but did win on Sunday in the Little League Classic to salvage their series with the Milwaukee Brewers.

On Tuesday, Atlanta returns home to face the Los Angeles Dodgers in a big NL showdown.

Before game one of the series, which features a pitching matchup between Bryce Elder and Tyler Glasnow, the Braves revealed their lineup. There is a very intriguing Mauricio Dubon decision as part of the lineup drop.

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Mauricio Dubon Batting Cleanup for Dodgers Series Opener

As part of ongoing lineup changes by the Braves manager Walt Weiss, Mauricio Dubon is batting cleanup on Tuesday evening against the Dodgers.

Here is the full Braves lineup, per the team’s X account:

It’s an intriguing Dubon decision because he has not hit cleanup often this season, but he has been a productive hitter for Atlanta as of late.

Among other changes, Drake Baldwin is back hitting leadoff, Michael Harris II is hitting fifth, and Sean Murphy is catching for a consecutive game.

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Taking a Look at Mauricio Dubon Thus Far This Season

In his first season with the Atlanta Braves, Mauricio Dubon has been excellent for the club.

His defensive versatility has been amazing for Weiss and company, and now it appears he will move full-time to shortstop, as Jim Jarvis was recently optioned.

Dubon is batting .268 this season with 10 home runs, 62 RBI, 56 runs scored, and an OPS+ of 95 over 462 at-bats. He’s also been able to play every day for Atlanta, which has been such a luxury.

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