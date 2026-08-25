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Atlanta Braves Announce Intriguing Mauricio Dubon Decision Before Dodgers Game

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2026 MLB Little League Classic: Atlanta Braves v Milwaukee Brewers
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SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 23: Raisel Iglesias #26 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates with Mauricio Dubón #14 after a 4-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers at Bowman Field on August 23, 2026 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves are reeling a bit as of late. They have lost seven of their last 10 games, but did win on Sunday in the Little League Classic to salvage their series with the Milwaukee Brewers.

On Tuesday, Atlanta returns home to face the Los Angeles Dodgers in a big NL showdown.

Before game one of the series, which features a pitching matchup between Bryce Elder and Tyler Glasnow, the Braves revealed their lineup. There is a very intriguing Mauricio Dubon decision as part of the lineup drop.

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Mauricio Dubon Batting Cleanup for Dodgers Series Opener

Atlanta Braves v Chicago White Sox

GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 20: Mauricio Dubón #14 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates scoring during the third inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on August 20, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

As part of ongoing lineup changes by the Braves manager Walt Weiss, Mauricio Dubon is batting cleanup on Tuesday evening against the Dodgers.

Here is the full Braves lineup, per the team’s X account:

It’s an intriguing Dubon decision because he has not hit cleanup often this season, but he has been a productive hitter for Atlanta as of late.

Among other changes, Drake Baldwin is back hitting leadoff, Michael Harris II is hitting fifth, and Sean Murphy is catching for a consecutive game.

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Taking a Look at Mauricio Dubon Thus Far This Season

2026 MLB Little League Classic: Atlanta Braves v Milwaukee Brewers

GettySOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 23: Mauricio Dubón #14 of the Atlanta Braves hits a double during the second inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Bowman Field on August 23, 2026 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

In his first season with the Atlanta Braves, Mauricio Dubon has been excellent for the club.

His defensive versatility has been amazing for Weiss and company, and now it appears he will move full-time to shortstop, as Jim Jarvis was recently optioned.

Dubon is batting .268 this season with 10 home runs, 62 RBI, 56 runs scored, and an OPS+ of 95 over 462 at-bats. He’s also been able to play every day for Atlanta, which has been such a luxury.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Atlanta Braves Announce Intriguing Mauricio Dubon Decision Before Dodgers Game

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