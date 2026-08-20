Atlanta Braves Announce Promotion of 23-Year-Old Pitcher Before Brewers Series

Following their one game with the Chicago White Sox on Thursday afternoon, the Atlanta Braves have two tough series looming, as they will take on the Milwaukee Brewers in a weekend set and then head back home to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers.

It’s part of a tough Month+ stretch for the Braves to round out the regular season, but the next two series specifically are highly important for NL-seeding purposes.

Before the Braves’ series with the Brewers, in a minor (but still noteworthy) transaction, 23-year-old prospect Luke Sinnard is headed to Double-A in a career advancement move.

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Braves Promoting Luke Sinnard

Per his MLB.com transactions tracker, pitcher Luke Sinnard is moving on up in the organization:

“RHP Luke Sinnard assigned to Columbus Clingstones from Rome Emperors.”

Sinnard, 23, has been with the Atlanta Braves organization since 2024 when the team drafted him in the third round of the MLB Draft.

In 2026, Sinnard has pitched 39 innings across two levels in the minors, and he’s posted a 2.54 ERA with 48 strikeouts. He has pitched exceptionally well across his two years in the organization, but Double-A will be a big step up.

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More on Luke Sinnard

Luke Sinnard is the 13th-ranked prospect in the Braves farm system, per MLB.com.

Here is a piece of his prospect bio:

“Sinnard’s stuff all seems to be trending in the right direction. His velocity continues to tick up, averaging 93 mph with his fastball during the regular season, then finding more in the AFL, with an average fastball around 95 and touching 98-99. His fastball has always played up with high spin rates and carry to miss bats, and he added a sinking 2-seamer late in the year. His upper-80s slider has cutter-like action; it’s short and hard and it elicited close to a 35 percent miss rate at all stops last year. He has a distinct low-80s curve that he no longer uses very often, and his low-80s splitter gives him an effective offspeed offering that also misses bats.”

Over 111.1 innings pitched at a few different levels, Sinnard holds an ERA of 2.75 with 134 strikeouts, 39 walks, and a WHIP of 1.14.

He’s still young at 23 years of age, but Sinnard has a chance to progress pretty fast in the Braves system if he continues to play well.

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