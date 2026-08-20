Atlanta Braves Announce Sean Murphy Decision Before White Sox Game

The Atlanta Braves are taking on the Chicago White Sox in a makeup game on Thursday afternoon. Atlanta has not been playing great lately, as they have lost five of their last six games and have just a 4.5-game lead in the NL East.

After the one game against the White Sox, Atlanta will open up a weekend series with the Milwaukee Brewers, and then return home to face the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Before the White Sox game, Atlanta revealed its lineup for the contest, which features a notable Sean Murphy decision.

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Braves’ Sean Murphy Batting Ninth, Catching on Thursday

For Thursday’s game against the Chicago White Sox, it will be Sean Murphy forming a battery with starter Grant Holmes, as Drake Baldwin is Atlanta’s DH.

Murphy will bat ninth in the order, as Jim Jarvis is not featured in the lineup.

Atlanta will be attempting to muster up offense against White Sox starter Anthony Kay, who is a LHP.

Here is the full Atlanta Braves batting order for 8/20, per @UnderdogMLB:

Braves 8/20: “R. Acuña Jr. RF D. Baldwin DH M. Olson 1B O. Albies 2B L. Thomas LF M. Harris II CF M. Dubón SS A. Riley 3B S. Murphy C G. Holmes SP”

A few other changes include Lane Thomas back in the order, Michael Harris getting dropped a few spots, and Ozzie Albies hitting cleanup against the southpaw.

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