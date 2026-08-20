Atlanta Braves Pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver, Josie Canseco Fuel Breakup Rumors With Subtle Instagram Move

The Atlanta Braves are currently trying to stay atop the NL East after dropping their last three games and five of their last six games.

They are fresh off a series where the Minnesota Twins swept them, which wasn’t a great showing for Atlanta. During that Twins series, Braves’ starter AJ Smith-Shawver got the start in the series finale, and he surrendered four earned runs over 4.1 IP.

There are now rumors swirling around Smith-Shawver and his relationship status with former MLB slugger Jose Canseco’s daughter, Josie Canseco.

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AJ Smith-Shawver and Josie Canseco’s Relationship Could Be Over After Instagram Wiping

According to the New York Post’s Edward Lewis, it appears that AJ Smith-Shawver and Josie Canseco (Victoria’s Secret model) have hit ‘splitsville’ after appearing to have wiped their Instagram accounts of each other.

Canseco also no longer follows AJ Smith-Shawver on the popular social media app, while he still follows her, at least for the time being.

Also, per the Post’s Lewis, Josie Canseco recently made a post that was captioned “A year with you,” “How’d I get so lucky.” That post has since been deleted, but it featured nearly 20 photos of the two in various parts of the world.

Even Smith-Shawver’s mom, Laurie, got into the social media action by commenting, “Happy Anniversary! Love y’all so much.”

The comment and post have since been deleted, and if you visit Josie Canseco’s IG account (linked here), her profile is filled with nothing but pictures of herself.

Josie’s dad, Jose, played 17 seasons in MLB and was named an All-Star six times, while clubbing 462 home runs, recording 1407 RBIs, and holding a career batting average of .266.

He would likely be an MLB Hall of Famer, but he was caught up in MLB’s PED/steroid usage in the 1990s, which plagued the league for several years.

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More on AJ Smith-Shawver…

AJ Smith-Shawver has pitched in parts of four MLB seasons with the Atlanta Braves, but he actually hasn’t been on the mound much.

He debuted in 2023 with the club, but logged just 25.1 IP, and the most innings he’s logged in a season was 44 in 2025 before undergoing Tommy John Surgery.

Over 17 total starts and 82.2 IP in his career, Smith-Shawver holds an ERA of 4.03 with 73 strikeouts.

In 8.2 IP this season, Smith-Shawver has allowed six earned runs with 7 strikeouts.

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