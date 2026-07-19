Boston Red Sox Officially Release 12-Year MLB Veteran During Rays Series

The Boston Red Sox are currently taking on the first-place Tampa Bay Rays in a weekend series to open up the back half of their schedule.

Over the past few weeks, the Red Sox have been the hottest team in baseball. Boston has won 12 straight MLB games with another come-from-behind victory on Saturday afternoon, and is now 49-48 this season. Roster moves are also plentiful right now across Major League Baseball, and Boston is no exception.

During their series with the Rays, the Red Sox released 12-year MLB veteran Danny Coulombe.

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Red Sox Officially Release Danny Coulombe.

After being designated for assignment by the Red Sox about a week ago, on July 18, the Red Sox have officially released veteran pitcher Danny Coulombe.

MLB.com wrote: “Boston Red Sox release LHP Danny Coulombe.”

Coulombe, 36, has pitched 22 innings (29 appearances) this season, and he’s posted an ERA of 4.50 with 10 strikeouts. He is now eligible to sign with all 30 MLB teams as he’s officially a free agent.

Pitching with the Boston Red Sox marked the sixth MLB team Danny Coulombe has pitched for in his MLB career. Retirement certainly could be on the table for Coulombe.

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Danny Coulombe’s MLB Career

Danny Coulombe could certainly be considered a journeyman MLB reliever.

Across 338.2 total innings pitched, he holds an ERA of 3.43 with a pitching record of 17-12, and 322 strikeouts. Never known as a strikeout pitcher, Coulombe has made an MLB career as a soft southpaw with the ability to miss barrels.

MLBTR.com’s Charlie Wright wrote (about Coulombe’s MLB career):

“Coulombe has pitched for six teams in his 12 big-league seasons. He doesn’t have overwhelming stuff, but he’s delivered a sub-3.00 ERA in each of the past four years. He heads to DFA limbo with a solid chance to find another home. Boston has five days to work out a trade or place him on waivers. If he goes unclaimed, he has enough service time to forego a minor league assignment and enter free agency.”

Well, he is now officially a free agent after being released by the organization.

The Red Sox will conclude their series with the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday afternoon.

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