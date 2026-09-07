Atlanta Braves Announced Promotion of 26-Year-Old Pitcher During Phillies Series

The Atlanta Braves concluded their series with the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday afternoon.

Thanks to a Kyle Schwarber home run and a Jesus Luzardo CG shutout, the Phillies earned a four-game series split with the Braves.

Also during the Phillies series, the Braves announced a pair of roster moves within their minor-league system.

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According to the Braves transactions board, pitcher Duncan Davitt is headed to AAA Gwinnett:

“RHP Duncan Davitt assigned to Gwinnett Stripers from Columbus Clingstones.”

It’s a corresponding move to Ian Hamilton being placed on the temporary inactive list.

Davitt, 26, has mainly pitched in the minors this season, but did appear in 2.0 innings with the Chicago White Sox in what was the first MLB action of his career.

He was traded to the Braves in exchange for catcher Joey Bart.

Across 7.0 IP with Gwinnett this season, Davitt has allowed five earned runs. In 59.1 IP with AAA Charlotte (White Sox affiliate), Davitt boasted an ERA of 6.22, so his AAA #s haven’t been great this season.

However, it’s a good opportunity for Davitt to prove to the Braves organization that he’s worth keeping, especially as the minor-league series gets ready to wrap up.

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Taking a Quick Look at the Braves Right Now…

Despite the loss on Monday, the Braves did split their series with the Phillies over the weekend/Labor Day and remain four games up in the NL East.

The Atlanta Braves are 85-59 and are still battling with the surging Dodgers for the No. 2 seed in the National League, which is very important.

After the Phillies series, the Braves get no off day and will begin a series (at home) with the Rays on Tuesday.

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