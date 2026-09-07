Toronto Blue Jays Star Dylan Cease Has Made Unique MLB History During Cy Young Bid

The reigning American League Champions are starting to get hot! And don’t look now, but the Toronto Blue Jays currently hold a position in the AL playoff standings.

While the season may not be going how the Blue Jays thought before the season began, a strong finish to September could give them much-needed momentum headed into *potentially* October.

Before the 2026 season, one decision that has undoubtedly paid off for the Blue Jays was signing Dylan Cease to a lucrative extension worth over $210 million. In Cease’s first season with Toronto, he is firmly in AL CY Young contention, and it will likely be either him or Yankees‘ starter Cam Schlittler.

Well, over his past handful of starts, Dylan Cease has made a unique piece of MLB history, which highlights just how dominant his campaign has been lately.

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Dylan Cease’s MLB History Makes CY Young Case Even Stronger

A recent stat graph courtesy of @OptaSTATS really highlights Dylan Cease’s dominance this season.

“Dylan Cease has 61 strikeouts and allowed one run over his last seven road starts. He is the only MLB player in the modern era to have a seven-game road span with at least 60 strikeouts and one or zero runs allowed.”

That is a purely on-the-road stat, which is remarkable, and pretty much means he is averaging nearly 10 strikeouts while also allowing less than 1/2 of a run per outing over his last seven road starts.

On Labor Day Monday, Cease is slated to start against the Athletics (on the road).

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More on Dylan Cease’s Phenomenal Campaign with the Jays

Dylan Cease has seriously been everything and more for the Toronto Blue Jays pitching staff this year.

Over his last five starts, Dylan Cease has pitched 30 innings, allowed just seven earned runs, and punched out 37 batters.

Across 26 total starts in 2026, Dylan Cease is perhaps putting together his best campaign as a starter, posting an ERA of 2.25 with 221 strikeouts, a FIP of 2.41, and an ERA+ of 197. The ERA+ and FIP #s are the best in his eight-year MLB career.

Cease has also had six straight seasons of 200+ strikeouts, which is pretty remarkable.