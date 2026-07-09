Atlanta Braves 17-Year MLB Player Elects Free Agency During Pirates Series

Surprise, surprise! Atlanta Braves‘ pitcher Carlos Carrasco is all over the transactions tracker once again. The number of roster moves involving Carrasco needs to be studied. Perhaps his time is officially done in Atlanta? I doubt it!

On July 6, the Braves designated Carrasco for assignment, but it appears that he has already cleared waivers and has been sent outright to Triple-A Gwinnett. However, according to his transactions tracker, Carrasco must have rejected the outright offer because he’s now officially an MLB free agent. Now, the most likely ‘next course’ of action will be the Braves re-signing Carrasco to an MiLB deal, so definitely be on the lookout for that transaction.

The Braves are currently taking on the Pittsburgh Pirates in a 3-game series, and the rubber match between the two NL squads is set for 12:35 p.m. ET on Thursday afternoon.

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Carlos Carrasco Officially an MLB Free Agent

Per Carlos Carrasco’s MLB.com page, he elected free agency (on 7/8):

“RHP Carlos Carrasco elected free agency.”

It was certainly all fun and games for the Atlanta Braves to have Carrasco jumping back and forth from their active roster to the minors and back when Atlanta had a 10+ game lead in the NL East, but now that it’s three games over the Phillies for first place, the Braves must be much more serious about their roster moves involving pitchers. Carrasco just isn’t going to give you the best chance to win if he’s run out to the mound regularly.

Carrasco is the ultimate ‘DFA limbo’ player; in fact, he might literally be the definition of the term at this point. ‘Cookie’ has been designated for assignment six times by the Braves this season, but he’s returned to the team every time. He’ll likely retire at the end of the season, but Atlanta is giving him at least some chances to add to his career resume of 17 MLB seasons.

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Carlos Carrasco with the Braves This Season

Okay, the statistics will also show the true value of a player, and whether or not they should/should not be on the MLB roster.

Carrasco has pitched 16.2 innings with the Braves this season, and his ERA sits at 5.64 with seven strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.400+.

His last outing (against the Mets) was particularly bad, as Carrasco allowed five runs in two innings, and perhaps that was the ‘straw that broke the camel’s back’ moment where the Braves realized they can’t keep giving him meaningful innings.

Over 30.1 innings with the Braves (across two seasons), Carrasco holds an ERA of 7.71 with 16 strikeouts and six home runs allowed. He’s a 17-year MLB veteran who is also 39-years-old.

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