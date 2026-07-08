Philadelphia Phillies Announce Bryce Harper Change In Reds Series

The Philadelphia Phillies are arguably MLB’s hottest team over the past month and a half. With the Braves losing 17 of their last 24 games, the Phillies are now just two games back of Atlanta in the NL East with just a handful of games left to be played before the All-Star break.

Philly is currently taking on the Cincinnati Reds in a 3-game set, and the Phils will look to capture the series win on Wednesday evening. In the Reds series, it appears that the Phillies will utilize their star infielder, Bryce Harper, in a new role.

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Bryce Harper Batting 1st on Wednesday

@UnderdogMLB, as they always do, released the Phillies lineup for 7/8:

Phillies 7/8: “B. Harper 1B K. Schwarber DH B. Marsh LF B. Stott 2B A. Bohm 3B G. Rincones Jr. RF J. Crawford CF J. Realmuto C E. Sosa SS A. Rangel SP”

Bryce Harper is not in his normal role, as Trea Turner is absent from the lineup, so Bryce is taking over hitting leadoff. Right behind Harper is Kyle Schwarber.

Edmundo Sosa is getting the start at short instead of Turner, who has notably been slumping this season.

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Bryce Harper Barely Hits Leadoff

It’s a rarity for Bryce Harper to hit leadoff in an MLB game. Per the Sporting News.com writer Matt Sullivan, it’s just the 40th time in Harper’s career that he’s hitting first:

“In 148 at-bats as a leadoff hitter, Harper has 39 hits, 22 runs scored, seven doubles, one triple, 11 homers, 28 RBIs, and 20 walks for a .264 batting average and a .908 OPS. Across all 1,877 games during his MLB career, and all 6,758 at-bats, just 39 games and 148 at-bats of Harper’s career have come from the leadoff spot.”

Bryce Harper is having another very solid MLB campaign, only furthering his status as one of baseball’s very best hitters.

In 92 games played this season, Harper is batting .266 with 20 home runs, 57 RBI, and an OPS of .884.

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