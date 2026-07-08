Injured Atlanta Braves Player Still Owed $22 Million Per Season

By now, the concern level within the Atlanta Braves starting staff is at an all-time high, and with a few starters sidelined due to injuries, basically 3/5ths of the rotation is filled with minor league arms, which isn’t a slight to those starters, but Atlanta has become desperate to receive quality innings from names like Hurston Waldrep, JR Ritchie, and others.

It’s mostly due to Spencer Strider and Martin Perez’s injuries. Speaking of Spencer Strider, he is likely sidelined until the end of August (at the earliest), and Strider is still owed a ton of money for this season and the ones following.

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Braves’ Spencer Strider Still Owed a Ton of $$

The Atlanta Braves inked Spencer Strider to a six-year, $75 million contract before the 2023 season.

Spotrac.com wrote (about the deal): “Spencer Strider signed a 6 year, $75,000,000 contract with the Atlanta Braves, including $75,000,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $12,500,000. In 2026, Strider will earn a base salary of $20,000,000, while carrying a total salary of $20,000,000.”

Per his Spotrac page, Spencer Strider’s annual payroll implications are $22 million per season over the next three years (with a 2029 club option). At this rage, it looks very unlikely that the Braves will pick up that $22 million option. As of now, if the math is mathing, Atlanta still owes Spencer Strider around $45 million.

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Spencer Strider with the Atlanta Braves

When Spencer Strider burst onto the MLB scene in 2022, he immediately became an Atlanta Braves fan favorite.

However, after a tough UCL reconstructive surgery in 2024, things have gone downhill for Strider, and it’s been much harder for the former All-Star starter to get outs.

Over 39 innings pitched this season, Strider has an ERA of 5.31 with 46 strikeouts. In 2024, over 23 starts, Strider posted an ERA of 4.45 with 131 strikeouts. The swing and piss stuff is still in his arsenal, but Strider misses over the heart of the plate too much, and often gives up a lot of hard contact.

Once he returns from the IL (for the second time this season), Strider will almost guaranteed get another shot in the rotation. However, what isn’t guaranteed is him finding his form from the 2022 and 2023 seasons, where he posted back-to-back campaigns with more than 200 strikeouts and 10+ pitcher wins.

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