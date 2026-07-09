Atlanta Braves Announce Austin Riley Change Before Pirates Series Finale

Can you believe it! The Atlanta Braves pitched a shutout on Wednesday evening en route to a 3-0 victory against the Pittsburgh Pirates, whom they are currently taking on in a 3-game series.

With the series between the Braves and Pirates knotted at one apiece, it’s a rubber match taking place on Thursday afternoon. Atlanta will roll with Bryce Elder (5-6, 4.01 ERA, 83 SO) in the afternoon matinee, and Pittsburgh is sending Mitch Keller to the bump for the series finale.

A couple of hours before the series finale, like they always do, the Braves’ revealed their lineup.

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Braves’ Austin Riley Drops One Spot in Order

Austin Riley is still trying to get back on track this season, so manager Walt Weiss is trying to implement him in different spots in the order.

Well, on Thursday, Riley is batting 7th for the Braves.

@UnderdogMLB released the full Braves lineup for 7/9:

Braves 7/9: “M. Harris II CF O. Albies 2B M. Olson 1B D. Baldwin C M. Dubón LF D. Smith DH A. Riley 3B M. Yastrzemski RF J. Jarvis SS”

Some notables from the lineup drop: Jim Jarvis is getting the start at shortstop, and the only real change is Dominic Smith taking over as the DH today, and Austin Riley sliding down one spot in the order.

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Austin Riley This Season

It certainly hasn’t been the season Austin Riley has hoped for up until this point, but there is still time to turn it around for the 2X MLB All-Star infielder.

Over 329 at-bats this season, Riley is batting .210 with an OPS+ of 73. Both marks would by far be career lows for Riley, who is the highest-paid player in Atlanta Braves franchise history.

He has hit nine home runs, 13 doubles, and has recorded 41 RBI this season. It’s unclear what the reason is behind the struggles, but the concerning part is that Riley continues to slip in the order, so it’s not like opposing pitchers are circling his ABs on any given night with an emphasis to pitch him differently.

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