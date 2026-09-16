Atlanta Braves Announce Austin Riley Demotion During Cubs Series

The Atlanta Braves are set for a rubber match with the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday evening.

JR Ritchie will get the start for Atlanta in the series finale, but in another decision made by manager Walt Weiss, Austin Riley has been demoted in the Braves lineup.

Austin Riley has really struggled this season, but is still an everyday player.

If Austin Riley can get hot over the last couple of weeks of the regular season, the Braves lineup looks that much deeper.

More MLB on Heavy: New York Mets Announce Mark Vientos Decision Before Orioles Game

Austin Riley Dropped in Braves Order Against Cubs

Here is the full Atlanta Braves batting order for 9/16, per @UnderdogMLB:

Braves 9/16: “R. Acuña Jr. RF D. Baldwin DH M. Olson 1B O. Albies 2B M. Harris II CF M. Dubón LF A. Riley 3B S. Murphy C H. Kim SS”

As you can see, Austin Riley is batting seventh today. On Wednesday, he batted 6th for Atlanta in a come-from-behind victory against the Cubs.

Other changes include Ronald Acuña Jr. and Drake Baldwin swapping in the order, and Ozzie Albies gets a big promotion in the order as the cleanup man against LHP Shota Imanaga.

In other Braves news, the Braves can clinch a postseason spot on Wednesday evening with a win and some help from the Padres and Diamondbacks‘ opponents.

More MLB on Heavy: Detroit Tigers Announce Personal Matt Vierling News During Blue Jays Series

Inside Austin Riley’s 2026 Numbers

Austin Riley has pretty much endured a season-long slump, which is a bit concerning for his future production with the Braves.

As noted, Riley is an everyday player for the Braves, so he’s received plenty of chances.

Across 533 at-bats this season, Riley is batting .221 with 17 home runs, 68 RBI, and an OPS+ of 81.

That 81 OPS+ would be a clear career low, and the same goes for Riley’s low batting average.

He’s always been a player who will strike out a lot, but this year, it feels like Riley hasn’t been able to supplement the strikeouts with extra-base hits.

More MLB on Heavy: Philadelphia Phillies Fans React to Trea Turner Decision Before Nationals Game