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Detroit Tigers Announce Personal Matt Vierling News During Blue Jays Series

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Detroit Tigers v Los Angeles Angels
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ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - JULY 17: Matt Vierling #8 of the Detroit Tigers singles during the third inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on July 17, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Ross Turteltaub/Getty Images)

It might be too little, too late, but the Detroit Tigers have won six straight games in MLB and are looking to keep playing spoiler against opponents in playoff contention, as they did this week against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Tigers are actually doing their divisional rivals, the White Sox and Guardians, a favor by being on the verge of sweeping the Blue Jays this week.

And during the Blue Jays series, Detroit made a personal announcement regarding infielder/outfielder Matt Vierling.

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It’s Matt Vierling’s Birthday!!

Riley Greene and Matt Vierling
GettyDetroit Tigers outfielder Matt Vierling is now dealing with heel soreness to go along with the groing injury that has kept him sidelined since July 29, Tigers insider Chris McCosky reported.

On Wednesday, September 16, Matt Vierling turned 30 years old.

The Tigers announced the news via X.com:

Detroit hasn’t officially revealed their lineup for Wednesday’s game against the Blue Jays, so it’s unclear if Vierling will be playing on his Bday.

Vierling has spent the last four seasons of his career with the Detroit Tigers and is an overall MLB veteran of six seasons (two years with the Philadelphia Phillies).

He has one more season left to go before he can test free agency.

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Inside Matt Vierling’s 2026 Season

Seattle Mariners v Detroit Tigers
GettyDETROIT, MI – JUNE 6: Center fielder Matt Vierling #8 of the Detroit Tigers catches a fly ball hit by Julio Rodriguez of the Seattle Mariners during the ninth inning at Comerica Park on June 6, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

Vierling has battled some injuries during his 2026 campaign, and you can see it’s affecting his offense in some capacity on the field.

Across 92 games and 266 at-bats, Vierling is batting just .207 with five home runs and 31 RBI.

His career batting average is .250, and his bWAR of -1.0 would be a career low if it holds.

With the Detroit Tigers in his six-year career, Vierling carries an average of .247 over 401 games with 32 home runs and 143 RBI.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Detroit Tigers Announce Personal Matt Vierling News During Blue Jays Series

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