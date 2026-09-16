New York Mets Announce Mark Vientos Decision Before Orioles Game

The New York Mets, despite being eliminated from playoff contention, are trying to play spoiler against teams that are vying for a playoff spot.

Currently, the Mets are taking on the Baltimore Orioles in a three-game series this week. The series will wrap up on Wednesday evening. New York will look to avoid being swept.

Before the Orioles series finale, the Mets announced a Mark Vientos lineup decision.

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Mark Vientos OUT of Mets Lineup on Wednesday

It’s starting to become a common occurence that Mark Vientos is out of the New York Mets lineup, but with the Orioles rolling with Chris Bassitt, Vientos is not in the batting order for a fifth straight game.

Per @UnderdogMLB, here is the full New York Mets lineup for 9/16:

Mets 9/16: “F. Lindor SS J. Soto LF B. Bichette 3B C. Benge RF J. Young 1B M. Semien 2B A. Ewing CF B. Baty DH L. Torrens C X. Curry SP”

Mark Vientos isn’t having the best season at the plate, and he immediately becomes a trade candidate once the MLB season concludes.

Over 252 at-bats this season, Vientos carries a bWAR of -1.0, and he’s batting just .214 with 13 home runs and 54 hits.

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Taking a Quick Look at the New York Mets Right Now…

It’s been a season to forget for the New York Mets, but if they can win more games than they lose in the final stretch of the season, it’s plausible for the Mets to escape the cellar of the NL East.

New York is currently in last place with a 69-82 record. The Mets are 5-5 over their last 10 games.

The good news is they won’t finish with 100 wins.

After their series with the Baltimore Orioles, the Mets will have a chance to play more spoiler games against the Philadelphia Phillies.

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