Philadelphia Phillies Fans React to Trea Turner Decision Before Nationals Game

After a day off on Monday, the Philadelphia Phillies began a new series in MLB against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday evening.

The Phillies lost in a day when the Braves also lost, so they didn’t pick up any ground in the NL East as games start to dwindle by the day.

Before game two of the Nationals series, the Phillies revealed their lineup, and fans are not too happy about Trea Turner’s place in the order.

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Trea Turner Faces Backlash from Phillies Fans After Lineup Decision

Getty PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 9: Trea Turner #7 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates with teammates in the dugout after scoring a run during the fourth inning against the Houston Astros at Citizens Bank Park on September 9, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies are a team in MLB that doesn’t like to switch things up at the top of their order, which means that despite his woes at the plate, Trea Turner has remained in the 2-hole of the lineup.

So when Phillies fans continue to see his spot in the lineup, there is always outrage.

The Phillies X account revealed the team’s lineup for 9/16:

There are a lot of fans who are upset with the Turner decision in the comments section. Here are a few:

@jfazli: “Why is Trea Turner still playing everyday and batting second? Like at some point we gotta put out the best lineup not the lineup that doesn’t hurt people’s feelings.”

@JohnBDA4: “Legitimately mindboggling to put Trea Turner in the graphic”

@_G_O_B_I_R_D_S: “Booooooo”

@schwarbombz: “This lineup is disgusting. Cannot wait for new faces next year”

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Why Are Phillies Fans Upset with Trea Turner?

Getty PHOENIX, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 01: Trea Turner #7 of the Philadelphia Phillies hits a RBI double against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of the MLB game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on September 01, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

It makes a lot of sense why Phillies fans are so upset with Trea Turner.

He his having a very poor offensive season, and fans are fed up with managaer Don Mattingly not demoting him in the lineup.

Across 601 at-bats, Turner is batting .241 with 19 home runs, 57 RBI, and 138 strikeouts.

Turner batted .304 last season, and his OPS+ has dropped nearly 40 points from last season to this one.

If the Phillies are to make a deep postseason run, Turner will have to get going on offense.

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