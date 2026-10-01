Atlanta Braves Announce Shocking Dominic Smith Decision Ahead of Elimination Game

There is a massive Game 3 taking place on the MLB playoff schedule between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday evening

Atlanta has the benefit of being the home team, but there’s no doubt the winner-take-all contest will be tight and tense for both the Braves and Phillies faithful.

Philadelphia is rolling with Aaron Nola as its starter, while the Braves are going with opener Ray Kerr to start the game.

A few hours before first pitch, the Braves revealed their lineup, which features a Dominic Smith surprise.

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Dominic Smith Gets Starting Nod for Crucial Phillies Game

In a bit of a shocking move by manager Walt Weiss, who is clearly not afraid to make adjustments, Dominic Smith is in the Braves’ batting order on Thursday, October 1.

Per @UnderdogMLB, here is the full group:

Braves 10/1: “D. Baldwin C R. Acuña Jr. RF M. Olson 1B M. Harris II CF M. Dubón SS M. Yastrzemski LF A. Riley 3B O. Albies 2B D. Smith DH R. Kerr SP”

In other lineup news: Ozzie Albies is batting 8th, Drake Baldwin gets the start behind the plate, and Mauricio Dubon is penciled in as the Braves’ SS.

Mike Yastrzemski, who hits Aaron Nola really well, is also in the batting order, batting 6th.

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Braves Call on Dom Smith With Season on Line

Dominic Smith has seen a reduced amount of playing time down the stretch of the season, but Weiss is calling on him in a huge spot.

@b_outliers wrote (via X.com):

“If Dom was gonna be used this much I’m very curious why he basically sat on the bench for the last 4 months just from a process standpoint”

@FuentesEnjoyer_ also seems to be confused by the move:

“DOM SMITH YOURE KIDDING ME IN THE BIGGEST GAME OF THE YEAR”

Only the game will decide if this move by Walt Weiss will pay off…

Dom Smith batted .253 with 9 home runs, six doubles, and an OPS+ of 91 over 108 games with the Braves this season.

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