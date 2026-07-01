Atlanta Braves Announce Drake Baldwin Change Before Cardinals Game

The Atlanta Braves are currently taking on the St. Louis Cardinals in a new MLB series this week.

After dropping the first game of the series on Tuesday, the Braves desperately need to get in the win column.

The month of June was not kind to the Braves, who have lost 13 of their last 17 games.

A big reason for that slump has been several Braves hitters not performing, which includes catcher Drake Baldwin.

Before the Cardinals game on Wednesday, the Braves released their lineup, and it features a Drake Baldwin change.

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Drake Baldwin Catching on Wednesday

As is the case with every MLB game, Underdog MLB released the Braves lineup (for 7/1):

Braves 7/1: “D. Baldwin C O. Albies 2B M. Olson 1B M. Harris II CF M. Dubón LF D. Smith DH A. Riley 3B M. Yastrzemski RF J. Mateo SS R. López SP”

The notable change is Drake Baldwin getting the start at catcher. He’s been hitting leadoff the past few days, but manager Walt Weiss has opted to put Baldwin back in the catcher role. He has not caught since Saturday, but Atlanta did have an off day on Monday.

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Drake Baldwin Has Been Slumping

Earlier in June, Drake Baldwin missed a few weeks with an oblique strain, and he has not been the same since returning from the IL.

He broke a 0-for-36 skid on Tuesday, which could be a sign of life for Baldwin, but his numbers have taken a bit of a hit.

Baldwin is batting .254 with 14 home runs, 39 RBI, and 60 hits. His average used to be over .300 before the injury.

However, Weiss continues to stick with Drake Baldwin, and the Atlanta Braves need their stud catcher to get going again, or else the Phillies will snatch their divisional lead as early as this week.

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