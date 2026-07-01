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Atlanta Braves Announce Drake Baldwin Change Before Cardinals Game

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Boston Red Sox v Atlanta Braves
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 16: Drake Baldwin #30 of the Atlanta Braves reacts as he rounds third base after hitting a solo homer to lead off the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Truist Park on May 16, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves are currently taking on the St. Louis Cardinals in a new MLB series this week.

After dropping the first game of the series on Tuesday, the Braves desperately need to get in the win column.

The month of June was not kind to the Braves, who have lost 13 of their last 17 games.

A big reason for that slump has been several Braves hitters not performing, which includes catcher Drake Baldwin.

Before the Cardinals game on Wednesday, the Braves released their lineup, and it features a Drake Baldwin change.

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Drake Baldwin Catching on Wednesday

Atlanta Braves v San Francisco Giants

GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 26: Mauricio Dubon #14 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates with Drake Baldwin #30 after scoring a run against the San Francisco Giants in the third inning at Oracle Park on June 26, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

As is the case with every MLB game, Underdog MLB released the Braves lineup (for 7/1):

Braves 7/1: “D. Baldwin C O. Albies 2B M. Olson 1B M. Harris II CF M. Dubón LF D. Smith DH A. Riley 3B M. Yastrzemski RF J. Mateo SS R. López SP”

The notable change is Drake Baldwin getting the start at catcher. He’s been hitting leadoff the past few days, but manager Walt Weiss has opted to put Baldwin back in the catcher role. He has not caught since Saturday, but Atlanta did have an off day on Monday.

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Drake Baldwin Has Been Slumping

Boston Red Sox v Atlanta Braves

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – MAY 16: Drake Baldwin #30 of the Atlanta Braves bats in the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Truist Park on May 16, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Earlier in June, Drake Baldwin missed a few weeks with an oblique strain, and he has not been the same since returning from the IL.

He broke a 0-for-36 skid on Tuesday, which could be a sign of life for Baldwin, but his numbers have taken a bit of a hit.

Baldwin is batting .254 with 14 home runs, 39 RBI, and 60 hits. His average used to be over .300 before the injury.

However, Weiss continues to stick with Drake Baldwin, and the Atlanta Braves need their stud catcher to get going again, or else the Phillies will snatch their divisional lead as early as this week.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Atlanta Braves Announce Drake Baldwin Change Before Cardinals Game

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