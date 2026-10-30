Atlanta Braves Announce $7 Million Ozzie Albies Decision

The Atlanta Braves announced a handful of roster moves/contract decisions on Thursday, October 29.

Part of those moves was the club exercising the $7 million option with infielder Ozzie Albies.

CBSSports.com wrote (about Albies):

“Albies finished the regular season with a career-low .237 batting average but still contributed 22 homers, 73 RBI and 85 runs while playing in every game for Atlanta. Unwilling to part with his reliability, the team will retain its longtime second baseman for his age-30 season, and he will likely remain in an everyday role while batting near the middle of the order.”

Albies is the longest-tenured Atlanta Braves player, and barring a trade or roster cut (a roster cut is very unlikely), his tenure with Atlanta will continue into the 2027 season.

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Taking a Closer Look at Ozzie Albies

Although Ozzie Albies’ offensive production may be ‘declining’, picking up Albies’ $7 million option felt like a no-brainer for Atlanta.

As CBS noted, Albies played all 162 games for Atlanta and was also one of the few players who actually remembered how to hit during the MLB playoffs.

Ozzie has also become a fan favorite in Atlanta, and 2026 marked the 4th time he’s been named an All-Star with the club.

MLBTR.com’s Anthony Franco also wrote (about Albies):

“This will be the final season of the $35MM extension that Albies signed early in his career. Atlanta has tacked on $10MM by picking up two club options along the way — a $4MM buyout on his first option was already factored into that $35MM guarantee — so he made a total of $45MM over a nine-year stretch. Albies handily outperformed those salaries, though he’s been more serviceable than great going back to the start of the 2024 season.”

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What’s Next for Atlanta Braves??

Just because the Braves exercised contract options on both Ozzie Albies and Ronald Acuña Jr. doesn’t grant either player immunity from a trade.

However, Ozzie’s job security feels more secure than Acuña’s, and that might have everything to do with his recent playoff performance/report with Braves fans/front office.

It would be hard to imagine the Braves actually trading Ozzie Albies, but you never know in today’s MLB.

As for what’s next for the Atlanta Braves, it’s now the offseason, so a few of the team’s top needs include another middle infielder (shortstop), and potentially another starting pitcher or two.

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