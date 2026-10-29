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New York Mets Acquire 4-Year MLB Player Immediately After World Series

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Seattle Mariners v Los Angeles Angels
Getty
ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 14: Kyren Paris #19 of the Los Angeles Angels reacts after striking out in the fourth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 14, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Ryan Sirius Sun/Getty Images)

The 2026 season is technically over after the Milwaukee Brewers won the World Series on Wednesday night.

Not even a full 24 hours after the World Series concluded, teams like the New York Mets are getting involved in roster transactions.

On Thursday, October 29, the Mets made an announcement that they have claimed 24-year-old utility man Kyren Paris off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels.

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New York Mets Claim Kyren Paris Off Waivers from Angels

Los Angeles Angels v Boston Red Sox
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 08: Kyren Paris #19 of the Los Angeles Angels makes a catch for an out against the Boston Red Sox during the seventh inning at Fenway Park on September 08, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)
@AnthonyDiComo wrote (on X.com):
“The Mets claimed infielder Kyren Paris off waivers from the Angels and designated outfielder Cristian Pache for assignment.”
Kyren Paris is a 24-year-old outfielder who has played in parts of four seasons with the Los Angeles Angels.
This is a solid organizational depth move for the New York Mets, and one can assume that they will be very aggressive this offseason in terms of roster transactions.
As DiComo notes, the Mets are also cutting ties with Christian Pache, who has not seen much time with the New York Mets in his tenure with the club.

 

Taking a Quick Look at Kyren Paris’s MLB Career

Detroit Tigers v Los Angeles Angels
GettyANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – MAY 03: Kyren Paris #19 of the Los Angeles Angels looks on during the sixth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on May 03, 2025 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Luiza Moraes/Getty Images)

In 2026, Paris played just eight games with the Los Angeles Angels.

Across 88 games over four seasons, and 232 total at-bats, Paris holds a batting average of .147 with seven home runs, 17 RBI, and a lifetime OPS+ of 44.

As noted, Kyren Paris is likely just an organizational depth piece for the Mets, and it will be interesting to see if he’s moved later in this offseason. He could be a trade candidate if the Mets don’t see fit for the 24-year-old player.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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New York Mets Acquire 4-Year MLB Player Immediately After World Series

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