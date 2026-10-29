New York Mets Acquire 4-Year MLB Player Immediately After World Series

The 2026 season is technically over after the Milwaukee Brewers won the World Series on Wednesday night.

Not even a full 24 hours after the World Series concluded, teams like the New York Mets are getting involved in roster transactions.

On Thursday, October 29, the Mets made an announcement that they have claimed 24-year-old utility man Kyren Paris off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels.

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New York Mets Claim Kyren Paris Off Waivers from Angels

“The Mets claimed infielder Kyren Paris off waivers from the Angels and designated outfielder Cristian Pache for assignment.”

Kyren Paris is a 24-year-old outfielder who has played in parts of four seasons with the Los Angeles Angels.

This is a solid organizational depth move for the New York Mets, and one can assume that they will be very aggressive this offseason in terms of roster transactions.

As DiComo notes, the Mets are also cutting ties with Christian Pache, who has not seen much time with the New York Mets in his tenure with the club.

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Taking a Quick Look at Kyren Paris’s MLB Career

In 2026, Paris played just eight games with the Los Angeles Angels.

Across 88 games over four seasons, and 232 total at-bats, Paris holds a batting average of .147 with seven home runs, 17 RBI, and a lifetime OPS+ of 44.

As noted, Kyren Paris is likely just an organizational depth piece for the Mets, and it will be interesting to see if he’s moved later in this offseason. He could be a trade candidate if the Mets don’t see fit for the 24-year-old player.

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