ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 14: Kyren Paris #19 of the Los Angeles Angels reacts after striking out in the fourth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 14, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Ryan Sirius Sun/Getty Images)
The 2026 season is technically over after the Milwaukee Brewers won the World Series on Wednesday night.
Not even a full 24 hours after the World Series concluded, teams like the New York Mets are getting involved in roster transactions.
On Thursday, October 29, the Mets made an announcement that they have claimed 24-year-old utility man Kyren Paris off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels.
In 2026, Paris played just eight games with the Los Angeles Angels.
Across 88 games over four seasons, and 232 total at-bats, Paris holds a batting average of .147 with seven home runs, 17 RBI, and a lifetime OPS+ of 44.
As noted, Kyren Paris is likely just an organizational depth piece for the Mets, and it will be interesting to see if he’s moved later in this offseason. He could be a trade candidate if the Mets don’t see fit for the 24-year-old player.
The 2026 season is technically over after the Milwaukee Brewers won the World Series on Wednesday night. Not even a full 24 hours after the World Series concluded, teams like the New York Mets are getting involved in roster transactions. On Thursday, October 29, the Mets made an announcement that they have claimed 24-year-old utility […]
New York Mets Acquire 4-Year MLB Player Immediately After World Series