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Atlanta Braves Announce 4 Roster Moves Following World Series

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Atlanta Braves v Philadelphia Phillies
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PHILADELPHIA, PA - APRIL 04: The All-Star Game logo is covered up on the right sleeve of manager Brian Snitker #43 of the Atlanta Braves during a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on April 4, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Atlanta was scheduled to be the host city of this year's All-Star Game, but MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced that due to Georgia's new voting laws, the league would be moving the game elsewhere. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Immediately following the conclusion of the 2026 World Series, the Atlanta Braves announced a handful of roster transactions.

The main moves involved all of the players who have become free agents, which include Raisel Iglesias, Ha-Seong Kim, Mauricio Dubon, and Tyler Mahle.

However, there’s another group of Braves players who were also worthy of a roster announcement. Those players are four starting pitchers (Spencer Schwellenbach, Spencer Strider, Joey Wentz, and Hurston Waldrep).

@Braves on social media wrote (on 10/29):

“The #Braves today exercised options for OF Ronald Acuña Jr. and INF Ozzie Albies for the 2027 season. Atlanta also reinstated RHPs Spencer Schwellenbach, Spencer Strider and Hurston Waldrep, as well as LHP Joey Wentz, from the 60-day injured list.”

It’s normal procedure for all of these ‘injured’ players to be reinstated off the IL. However, it doesn’t mean that the players are necessarily going to be healthy headed into the 2027 campaign.

More MLB on Heavy: 2-Year Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Suddenly Elects to Become MLB Free Agent

 

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Atlanta Braves Announce 4 Roster Moves Following World Series

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