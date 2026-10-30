Atlanta Braves Announce 4 Roster Moves Following World Series

Immediately following the conclusion of the 2026 World Series, the Atlanta Braves announced a handful of roster transactions.

The main moves involved all of the players who have become free agents, which include Raisel Iglesias, Ha-Seong Kim, Mauricio Dubon, and Tyler Mahle.

However, there’s another group of Braves players who were also worthy of a roster announcement. Those players are four starting pitchers (Spencer Schwellenbach, Spencer Strider, Joey Wentz, and Hurston Waldrep).

@Braves on social media wrote (on 10/29):

“The #Braves today exercised options for OF Ronald Acuña Jr. and INF Ozzie Albies for the 2027 season. Atlanta also reinstated RHPs Spencer Schwellenbach, Spencer Strider and Hurston Waldrep, as well as LHP Joey Wentz, from the 60-day injured list.”

It’s normal procedure for all of these ‘injured’ players to be reinstated off the IL. However, it doesn’t mean that the players are necessarily going to be healthy headed into the 2027 campaign.

More MLB on Heavy: 2-Year Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Suddenly Elects to Become MLB Free Agent