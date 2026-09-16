Atlanta Braves Announce Sudden Roster News During Cubs Series

The Atlanta Braves are on the verge of clinching a postseason berth, and they can do so with a win on Wednesday night in their series finale against the Chicago Cubs, but they would also need some help from the teams playing the Padres (Rockies) and Diamondbacks (Marlins).

Either way, the Braves are looking in good shape to make the MLB playoffs and win the NL East.

In a sudden piece of roster news, the Braves have made a decision regarding recently cut player Bailey Falter.

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Braves Outright Bailey Falter to Minors

The Atlanta Braves transactions tracker reflects the roster news of pitcher Bailey Falter being outrighted to the minors:

“Atlanta Braves sent LHP Bailey Falter outright to Gwinnett Stripers.”

The Braves traded for Bailey Falter in August in a deal that sent Lane Thomas to Atlanta as well, but Falter’s time with the Braves MLB club was very short-lived.

He had his contract selected on September 9, then was DFA’d on Monday (9/14), and now he heads back to the minors on an outright assignment.

Falter pitched 3.1 scoreless innings for the Braves this season over two appearances, but was scrubbed from the 40-man roster after the outing.

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Taking a Quick Look at Bailey Falter

Bailey Falter is a veteran MLB pitcher of six seasons.

In 2026, Falter has allowed 15 earned runs in 13 innings pitched.

Aside from the Braves, Falter has also pitched for the Kansas City Royals, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Philadelphia Phillies.

He carries a career ERA of 4.73 over 121 total games pitched with 354 strikeouts.

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