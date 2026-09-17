Tarik Skubal Sends Hilarious Message to Blake Snell After Reds Win

After their win on Thursday afternoon, the Los Angeles Dodgers clinched the NL West for the 13th time in the past 14 seasons.

LA has a dominant team once again, which is no surprise, especially with two frontline aces on their staff in Tarik Skubal and Blake Snell. While Skubal and Snell haven’t played long together, as Snell was activated off the IL semi-recently and Skubal was traded to LA in August, you can tell the two have formed a close bond while talking shop about pitching.

After the Reds game on Thursday, the Dodgers celebrated in the visiting clubhouse, and Skubal and Sale had a hilarious moment together.

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Tarik Skubal ‘Little Bros’ Blake Snell

After the game, Tarik Skubal sent this message to Blake Snell:

“This is my best friend. He’s my little brother.”

Tarik Skubal is 29 years old.

Blake Snell is 33 years old.

Perhaps they are best friends, but to say someone four years older than you is hilarious.

However, the joke works because both Skubal and Snell are among the two best starters in all of MLB.

Here was the full exchange:

Skubal: “It’s gonna be special. It’s gonna be the first of many.”

Snell: “Tell em it’s gonna be special because you’re playing this postseason with your boy.”

Skubal: “This is my best friend; he’s my little brother.”

Blake Snell has been known as a locker room clown since joining the Dodgers.

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How Do Blake Snell and Tarik Skubal Impact Dodgers’ Postseason Chances?

The Los Angeles Dodgers will likely capture a top-2 seed in the NL, which grants them a bye into the NLDS.

Who their opponent will be remains TBD, but what is determined is that Tarik Skubal and Blake Snell will be the focal point of the Dodgers’ rotation (along with Yamamoto).

So LA needs the dominant southpaws to be at their best in each start they make.

Easier said than done, yes, but both Skubal and Snell were flat-out unhittable in last season’s postseason, so there’s reason to believe they both carry some October mojo.

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