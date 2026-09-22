Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Emmet Sheehan Demotion Before Padres Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers have already clinched the NL West, and are on the verge of earning a first-round bye in the MLB playoffs.

LA begins one of its last two series on Tuesday evening with the San Diego Padres. Following the series with the Padres, the Dodgers conclude their regular season schedule with the Giants this weekend.

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Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Series of Roster Moves

Getty MIAMI, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 13: Emmet Sheehan #80 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches against the Miami Marlins in the first inning of the game at loanDepot park on September 13, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Before their series with the Padres started, the Dodgers announced a series of roster moves.

The two headliners are Andy Pages and Roki Sasaki being activated off the IL, but the corresponding transaction means a pair of players have to head to the minors.

The two other players involved in the roster move are Emmet Sheehan and Eliezer Alfonzo. They both head down to AAA Oklahome City.

CBSSports.com’s RotoWire staff wrote (about Sheehan’s demotion):

Sheehan turned in another nice outing in bulk relief Sunday versus the Giants, fanning nine over 5.1 scoreless innings. However, the Dodgers evidently didn’t have plans to pitch him again before the end of the regular season. Sheehan should be included on the Dodgers’ NLDS roster in a bullpen role.”

It’s not a shocking roster transaction, as it had been previously reported that Sheehan’s spot may be in jeopardy with Sasaki’s return.

However, that being said, the next course of action for Sheehan will be regarding his playoff roster status. He is a fringe arm.

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Inside Emmet Sheehan’s 2026 Season

Getty MIAMI, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 13: Emmet Sheehan #80 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on against the Miami Marlins in the first inning of the game at loanDepot park on September 13, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Emmet Sheehan has been up and down all season, but he’s provided the Dodgers with solid production given his status within the pitching staff.

Across 22 starts and 112.1 IP, Sheehan carries an ERA of 4.57 with 132 strikeouts.

When starters like Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow, and Roki Sasaki have all been sidelined, Sheehan has stepped up nicely.

He’s pitched parts of three seasons with the Dodgers and holds an ERA of 4.13 across 246 innings.

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